Bookrack (For the Week May 2nd to May 9th)

Three Impossible Wishes

Anmol Malik

HarperCollins 2020, ebook, Rs 250.95

Arya Mahtani has been accepted to the University of Westley. But, does she really belong there or is she occupying a seat that would be better warmed by a more deserving student? Funny and endearing, this is a book about finding love and learning to love yourself.

Momspeak

Pooja Pande

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 228

What is it like to be a mother in India? Is there only one kind of woman as mother or can mothers be as different as chalk and cheese? In this book, the author delves deep into the reality of motherhood in India.

Blood

Sunil Gangopadhyay (Translated by Debali Mookerjea-Leonard)

Juggernaut 2020, ebook, Rs 418.95

Originally penned by one of India’s greatest modern writers, this novel is a thrilling drama of loss and the quest for redemption. This is the English translation of the Bengali classic.

Reviving Jobs: An Agenda For Growth

(Edited by) Santosh Mehrotra

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 399

The third volume of the ambitious 14-volume project brings together India’s foremost intellectuals, activists and policymakers like Saarthi Acharya, Vijay Mahajan and Madan Pataki to examine different aspects of the unemployment epidemic.

The Star Of India

Diana R Chambers

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 319.20

From the glitz of Hollywood to the lush chambers of Indian royalty, this book weaves a spirited tale of a strong-willed woman whose fate is deeply entwined with the momentous birth of modern India.