Bookrack for the week (Oct 17 to Oct 23)

Operation C-Chase

B V Kumar

Konark, pp 304, Rs 424.15

This book exposes the inner workings of a unique criminal syndicate which systematically bribed world leaders and prominent political figures in most of the 72 countries in which it operated.

Soulspaces

Alifia Shabbir

Self-published, pp 252, Rs 1,499

With 48 curated interviews of the best architects and interior designers across four cities in India, this book promises to solve every new home-owner’s woes.

Two And A Half Rivers

Anirudh Kala

Niyogi Books, pp 236, Rs 395

Drawing its title from the historicity of the Partition, which has left in its wake only two and a half rivers to India from the land of the five rivers, this novel offers a poignant commentary on the turbulent connection between religion and terrorism.

Silverview

John le Carré

Penguin, pp 210, Rs 553

This is the mesmerising story of an encounter between innocence and experience and between public duty and private morals. In this last complete masterwork from the greatest chronicler of our age, John le Carré asks what you owe to your country when you no longer recognise it.

Sunrise Over Ayodhya

Salman Khurshid

Vintage, pp 304, Rs 699

Through this book, the author explores how the greatest opportunity that the Babri

Masjid judgment offers is a reaffirmation of India as a secular society.