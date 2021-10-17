Bookrack for the week (Oct 17 to Oct 23)

Operation C-Chase
B V Kumar
Konark, pp 304, Rs 424.15
This book exposes the inner workings of a unique criminal syndicate which systematically bribed world leaders and prominent political figures in most of the 72 countries in which it operated.
Soulspaces
Alifia Shabbir
Self-published, pp 252, Rs 1,499
With 48 curated interviews of the best architects and interior designers across four cities in India, this book promises to solve every new home-owner’s woes.
Two And A Half Rivers
Anirudh Kala
Niyogi Books, pp 236, Rs 395
Drawing its title from the historicity of the Partition, which has left in its wake only two and a half rivers to India from the land of the five rivers, this novel offers a poignant commentary on the turbulent connection between religion and terrorism.
Silverview
John le Carré
Penguin, pp 210, Rs 553
This is the mesmerising story of an encounter between innocence and experience and between public duty and private morals. In this last complete masterwork from the greatest chronicler of our age, John le Carré asks what you owe to your country when you no longer recognise it.
Sunrise Over Ayodhya
Salman Khurshid
Vintage, pp 304, Rs 699
Through this book, the author explores how the greatest opportunity that the Babri
Masjid judgment offers is a reaffirmation of India as a secular society.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru
NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies
Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films
Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere
T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch
Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?
China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond