Bookrack of the week (July 18 to July 24)

The Three Khans

Kaveree Bamzai

Westland

pp 248, Rs 599

While exploring the political and social circumstances in which the Khans rose to fame, this book maps the movies that marked the turning points in their careers and examines their social and emotional impact on Indian audiences.

The Maidens

Alex Michaelides

Hachette India

pp 368, Rs 599

This is a story of love, and of grief; of what makes us who we are, and what makes us kill. It promises to be a literary thriller weaving together Greek mythology, psychology and murder.

The Comfort Book

Matt Haig

Penguin

pp 272, Rs 699

This is a collection of little islands of hope. It gathers consolations and stories that give new ways of seeing ourselves and the world. This is the book to pick up when you need the wisdom of a friend, the comfort of a hug or a reminder that hope comes from unexpected places.

A Death In Shonagachhi

Rijula Das

MacMillan

pp 312, Rs 599

Set in Calcutta’s most fabled neighbourhood, this is a literary noir as gritty and devastating as it is wry and tender, laying bare the ruthlessness that preys upon our society’s outcasts and the impediments to dignity and love.

Book Of Myths

Acharya Prashant

Diamond Pocket

pp 346, Rs 150

The book questions all popular beliefs one harbours. It challenges notions such as positive thinking, self-improvement, meditation and others and roots for a spirit of enquiry.