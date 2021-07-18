Bookrack of the week (July 18 to July 24)

The Three Khans
Kaveree Bamzai
Westland
pp 248, Rs 599
While exploring the political and social circumstances in which the Khans rose to fame, this book maps the movies that marked the turning points in their careers and examines their social and emotional impact on Indian audiences.
The Maidens
Alex Michaelides
Hachette India
pp 368, Rs 599
This is a story of love, and of grief; of what makes us who we are, and what makes us kill. It promises to be a literary thriller weaving together Greek mythology, psychology and murder.
The Comfort Book
Matt Haig
Penguin
pp 272, Rs 699
This is a collection of little islands of hope. It gathers consolations and stories that give new ways of seeing ourselves and the world. This is the book to pick up when you need the wisdom of a friend, the comfort of a hug or a reminder that hope comes from unexpected places.
A Death In Shonagachhi
Rijula Das
MacMillan
pp 312, Rs 599
Set in Calcutta’s most fabled neighbourhood, this is a literary noir as gritty and devastating as it is wry and tender, laying bare the ruthlessness that preys upon our society’s outcasts and the impediments to dignity and love.
Book Of Myths
Acharya Prashant
Diamond Pocket
pp 346, Rs 150
The book questions all popular beliefs one harbours. It challenges notions such as positive thinking, self-improvement, meditation and others and roots for a spirit of enquiry.
