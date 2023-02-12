Read Of The Week (Feb 12 to Feb 18)

Written by the poet Thiruvalluvar, the Kamattu-p-pal is the third part of the Tirukkural — one of the most important texts in Tamil literature. The most intimate section of this great work — it is also, historically, the part that has been most heavily censored.

Although hundreds of male translations of the text have been published, it has also only ever been translated by a woman once before. Tirukkural-The Book Of Desire is award-winning writer Meena Kandasamy’s luminous translation of the Kamattu-p-pal.

Meena Kandasamy delves into this classic and provides the first feminist interventionist translation into English while remaining true to the desire throbbing through the lifeblood of the text and retaining the drama that pervades the quintessential Tamil world of exaggerated hurt, lover’s quarrels and evenings lost to longing.

With her trademark wit, lyricism and passionate insight, Meena weaves a magic spell: taking the reader on a journey through 250 kurals, organised under separate headings — ‘The Pleasure of Sex’, ‘Renouncing Shame’, ‘The Delights of Sulking’ — the result is a fresh, vital, and breathtaking translation that conveys powerful messages about female sensuality, agency, and desire.