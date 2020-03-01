Read of the Week (Feb 24th to March 1st)

In Jnanapith award-winning playwright Chandrasekhar Kambar’s timeless classic ‘The Bringer of Rain: Rishyashringa’, a village afflicted with a deadly famine eagerly awaits the arrival of the chieftain’s son, whose homecoming promises the return of rain. As the death toll rises, age-old secrets are unravelled and mythical forces step out of hiding. Will the sky relent? Power and bloodshed run hand in hand in Kambar’s second play ‘Mahmoud Gawan’. Set in the 15th century Bahamani Sultanate, it follows Gawan’s rise to fame during a time of intense civil strife when empires routinely rose and fell. Alluring and sublime, ‘Two Plays’ is a must-read for anyone hoping to dip their toes into the rich waters of Kannada folklore and theatre.