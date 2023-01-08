Read Of The Week (Jan 8 to Jan 14)

Read Of The Week (Jan 8 to Jan 14)

Guru To The World

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 08 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 01:45 ist
Guru To The World

Guru to the World traces Vivekananda’s transformation from the son of a Calcutta-based attorney into a saffron-robed ascetic. At the 1893 World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, he fascinated audiences with teachings from Hinduism, Western esoteric spirituality, physics, and the sciences of the mind, in the process, advocating a more inclusive conception of religion and expounding the evils of colonialism. Vivekananda won many disciples, most prominently the Irish activist Margaret Noble, who disseminated his ideas in the face of much disdain for the wisdom of a “subject race.” At home, he challenged the notion that religion was antithetical to nationalist goals, arguing that Hinduism was intimately connected with Indian identity.

Ruth Harris offers an arresting biography, showing how Vivekananda’s thought spawned a global anticolonial movement and became a touchstone of Hindu nationalist politics a century after his death. The iconic monk emerges as a counterargument to Orientalist critiques. As Vivekananda demonstrates, we must not underestimate Eastern agency in the global circulation of ideas.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

 