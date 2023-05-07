Read Of The Week (May 7 to May 13)

Much has been written about the challenges technology presents to equality and democracy. But we can either criticise big data and automation or steer it to do better. In The Equality Machine, Orly Lobel makes a compelling argument that while we cannot stop technological development, we can direct its course according to our most fundamental values

With provocative insights in every chapter, Lobel masterfully shows that digital technology frequently has a comparative advantage over humans in detecting discrimination, correcting historical exclusions, subverting long-standing stereotypes, and addressing the world’s thorniest problems: climate, poverty, injustice, literacy, accessibility, speech, health, and safety.

Lobel’s vivid examples — from labour markets to dating markets — provide powerful evidence for how we can harness technology for good. Orly Lobel is the Warren Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of San Diego, the founding director of the Center for Employment and Labor Policy (CELP), and the award-winning author of several books and numerous articles.