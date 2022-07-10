Building strong bones as you age

With more cases of fractures being reported among youngsters, it is evident that bone health is much neglected and is slowly becoming a silent killer. Like, any other organ in the body, bones are to be taken care of throughout our lives.

Nowadays, the younger generation has weak bones due to their lifestyle that lacks physical activity. Besides, their indulgence in smoking and an intake of alcohol and steroids interferes with calcium absorption in the body and weakens the bones.

Bones start forming as early as six months in the body and remain till the end of life. We need to provide a substantial amount of calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals for their proper growth and development. Always take a combination of calcium and Vitamin D to strengthen the bones throughout your life. Include a minimum of 1000 mg of calcium and 1000 IU of Vitamin D in your daily diet. Eat more calcium-rich food like leafy vegetables, milk, yoghurt, cheese, fish, almonds, and soya drinks with added calcium. A combination of low-impact cardio to weight-bearing exercise is a good way to keep bones healthy and active.

Exercises like jogging, brisk walking, and cycling put more stress on your bones, and muscles and strengthen them. Proper formation of bones at earlier stages may eradicate bone-related disorders in the latter stages of life.

As people in their twenties indulge more in sports and other activities, an improved bone mass may decrease fractures related to falls and accidents. Avoid extreme stretching, and stress as it may lead to cartilage tears. Many youngsters and athletes with cartilage tears are treated arthroscopically and discharged within a day. High-end technology has made complicated surgeries simpler. Above the age of 20, the body seizes the formation of new bones but will strengthen the existing ones. Physical exercises in the early twenties increase bone density in the hips, lumbar, spine, arms, and lower legs. Bone tissue adapts itself to produce more bone mass and makes it denser with activities.

More people have been complaining of back pain either due to spending long hours sitting or continuous strenuous work. The inflow of these cases during the pandemic has increased due to work from home. Minimum movements like stretching hands, and legs and moving around during the day for a while are optimum to keep the bones active and healthy. Those in the age group of 30 years and above are more affected by back pain and muscle cramps. The bones in the body reach their maximum bone mass within 30 years. Above 30 years, bones begin to remould by replacing the old pieces of bones with fresh ones. A healthy diet and proper exercise will keep the bones strong and prevent osteoporosis in the future. Avoid too much continuous strenuous work like lifting weights as it may lead to dislocation of bones and you may have to undergo surgical procedures.

Osteoporosis is more common in women above 35 years of age. The bones stop remoulding after 40 years of age. It is crucial to maintain bone health at this phase of life as the bones lose their mass and may cause fragile bones called osteoporosis. Most women who reach menopause after 40 years of age should be cautious of the wear and tear of bones. The reduction of the hormone estrogen in postmenopausal women affects the production of new bone cells leading to weaker bones. With age, taking medication is inevitable and long-term use of corticosteroids, some anti-seizure medications and cancer drugs may lead to a decrease in bone density. Taking proper calcium and vitamin supplements in consultation with a doctor may reduce the side effects of medication on bones. Taking care of bones is a lifelong process.

A proper diet and regular exercise with necessary precaution at the earlier stages of bone formation may decrease bone-related disorders in the later stages of life, especially in old age. Pain and discomfort in any part of the joints and muscles are to be treated at the earliest.

(The author is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon.)