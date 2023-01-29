Drawn into equality

Call it a meeting of minds and hearts along gender non-conformist lines. Transwomen-led art collective the Aravani Art Project combines its creative contours with the label Drawn to create wearable art in a limited edition jacket.

“In this collaboration with Drawn, we collected 16 different favourite flowers of 16 different transgender people. Flowers have a big significance in the space of being gender fluid and we love associating with flowers on several occasions,” says Poornima Sukumar, Director, Aravani Art Project, who is committed to changing the way society views the LGBTQIA+ community. She is busy creating safe spaces for the transgender community through the Aravani Art Project, using art as a tool of engagement. The creative collective has completed over 14 public projects across red light areas, ghettos and slums across many Indian cities, finding ingenious ways of engaging with people from the transgender community and other LGBTQIA+ people to come out in public spaces and feel confident, safe and belonged. The Aravani Art Project is focused on creating safe spaces for alternate voices through art. The streets are a particularly important place to showcase their expression as it is in these public spaces that social stigma impounds.

Says Sowndarya, “I chose jasmine as I love the flower, it smells divine. Jasmine flower has beautiful meanings, but I love that it has no caste or gender. People from all genders and races use the jasmine flower for different reasons. Jasmine is also available in abundance from where I come from — Chennai. I love wearing them in my hair.” Adds Prarthana, on her choice of the pink rose, “Pink is my favourite colour and the pink rose represents a delicate being and sensitivity for me. Seeing a pink rose anywhere instantly uplifts my mood and makes me feel happy.” For Vishu, the sunflower beams happiness into each day. “My day begins with thanking the universe for all that it has given me. I love the sunflower because it looks so beautiful, and for me, it represents a majestic feeling. We turn towards the direction of the sun and we stand tall,” she says.

Combining their passion for colours and art with the sartorial sense that Rhea Bhattacharya brings to her label Drawn, arrives the latest edition of the Artist Edit by Drawn. The limited-edition jacket, which is inspired by the tradition of quilting, brings in a rich collaboration between Drawn and the Aravani Art Project. The chequered pattern mimics the different patches that are traditionally stitched together to form a warm quilt and is a task undertaken by the women of the household. A first in winter wear by Drawn, the contemporary jacket with a twist, celebrates bright colours in an easy effortless style. In a refreshing arrival, the colour palettes are not driven by trend boards, but by a ubiquitous mix of comfort chic and statement styling.

“A patchwork quilt is a feeling of home, comfort, love, nostalgia and community. Traditionally stitched together as a gift of memories and storytelling, this riot of colours and patterns always feels like a warm hug. There is no single theme or format followed, just a collection of colourful patterns and shapes. Bohemian floral patterns, animals, abstract geometric shapes and bright blocks of colour. Since the brief was something that went well with our style of work it felt like a lovely collaboration. It gave us the flexibility of creating a colourful canvas. We chose to represent each favourite flower of each transgender woman who is part of the Aravani Art Project,” sums up Poornima.