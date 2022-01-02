Fall another day!

The hair loss we experience throughout the winter season is cyclical, just like the condition of our skin that is dependent on the changing seasons. In the summer and late fall, seasonal hair loss is natural. It may be disturbing to see hair fall with every brush of hair or every hair wash. Dry hair causes breakage and hair loss. Winter may make your hair seem drab and lifeless, so it’s worthwhile to understand a few hair care tips to prevent dull listless hair. The following are some hair fall prevention and care tips:

Massages using oils: A dry massage for the scalp improves blood circulation to the scalp, which strengthens the hair follicles from within. Warm 2-3 tablespoons of olive or extra virgin coconut oil and gently smoothen it into your hair length. Oil application to hair length is a fantastic way to provide your hair with the moisture lock to withstand the winter winds. Use oil to smoothen your hair length with praying hands on a regular basis to retain its strength and lustre. Maintain your Vitamin B12, Vit D levels as it encourages healthy hair development.

Look for the underlying reason for hair loss: Simple everyday activities such as stress and dietary shortages can also contribute to your winter hair loss. Consult a dermatologist to learn how to maintain your strands glossy and healthy. Your doctor may advise you to undergo specific health tests in order to better understand your health numbers and blood parameters.

Maintain a nutritious diet and remain hydrated: An improper diet, as well as a lack of minerals, vitamins, and other important elements, can exacerbate hair loss. In chilly weather, be sure you consume enough green foods and proteins. Eating lean meats, curd, fish, soy, or other proteins improves hair growth and reduces hair loss. Do not comb hair vigorously as this will prevent split ends and brittle hair while also nourishing beautiful, vibrant hair.

Use hair products that are appropriate for your hair type: Preventing hair loss begins with selecting the best hair product for your specific needs. Conditioning is an important phase in the hair care process that is sometimes skipped for lack of time. In fact, in winter, it is the most important step. When shopping, search for a conditioner that is curly girl friendly and can be used to finger comb into the length of the hair immediately after shampoo. Then lightly rinse the length and tie with a microfibre towel to absorb excess moisture and allow to air dry.

Avoid taking lengthy hot showers or washing your hair in hot water: Taking a hot shower in the winter may be extremely soothing and relaxing. However, taking long hot showers or washing your hair in hot water is not recommended. Instead, while having a head bath, use lukewarm water. Also, limit your usage of curling irons and blow dryers as well. The less you use these heat styling equipment, the better it will be for your hair. Use a hair protection spray before experimenting if you style your hair frequently.

Make these techniques a part of your winter hair care routine and say goodbye to all of your hair issues this winter and all of those awful frizzy hair days!

(The author is a consultant in

cosmetic dermatology.)