Feast on festive fervour

India is the world’s festivity capital. Festivals for us imply joy and togetherness and be it our culture or anywhere in the world, festivals are about the idea of

being together, celebrating in harmony with your family and friends. The present circumstances require caution and adherence to certain rules but it can still be an amazing Diwali.

Keeping up with the traditional roots of India, and with the thought of rekindling the joy of the festival, many chefs and hotels across the country and namma

Bengaluru have come up with some very interesting curated menus and gift hampers that can be enjoyed and shared to celebrate the festive spirit.

Ushering in the delightful spirit of Deepavali, one of many renowned hotel chains have unveiled a collection of bespoke gifting options. Presenting a heartening symphony of flavours, the hotel has also launched a fine-array of artisanal hampers which speak of elegance and showcase scrumptious selections from their signature kitchens.

“These packages comprise vegetarian options only and signature mithais and are available to add cheer to customers as they relish these delicacies,” say Executive Chefs Uchit Vohra and Akshraj Jodha of a well-known luxury hotel chain who have devised a delicious set menu, ‘The Gourmet Couch’.

Some restaurants also have gift hampers that include brass diyas, a deck of playing cards, party lights (rice lights set) with the meal orders to brighten up your Diwali.

The menu contains some very interesting recipes dished out just for this festive season and delivered with safety and care to your home at a very reasonable price.

Some hotels are also offering royal thalis that are traditional and healthy. It’s not just safe and palatable, it is luxury served on a platter. Chef Gagan, who has a vast culinary experience at Michelin star restaurants, has curated one such festive thali which reflects his passion for food and zeal for innovation.

The thali comprises of lotus stem curry, paneer makhani, dal chironji, malai paneer tikka, sago vadas, sabudana sautéed with pomegranate, buckwheat pooris (that could be replaced by pancakes if you want to save on the calories and eat healthy).

The delicious almond phirni and dahi bhallas are the show stealers because bhallas have been replaced by buckwheat vadas in dahi that are not fried but steamed.

Surely this season our city has many interesting food trends. The idea is to celebrate with our loved ones and nourish this deep-rooted culture of exchanging love and happiness to keep up our spirits.

This Deepavali is literally about being with the family, eating, cooking, laughing together and letting go.

If it’s a house party you plan to host, Chef Parvinder Bali suggests his signature recipe Kham Khatai Kebab to make the occasion memorable. Ingredients

Green moong dal: 100 g

Desi ghee: 10 g

Cinnamon: 5g

Cloves: 5g

Green cardamom: 5g

Bay leaf: 2 nos

Mace: 5g

Dhap Khoya: 50g

Broken cashews: 20g

Green chillies: 10g

Coriander: 10g

Salt: 10g

Turmeric: 5g

Method

Boil the green moong dal

with turmeric powder, salt and khada garam masala

Boil till it is well done.

In a vessel add sliced onions, finely chopped green chillies and sauté the boiled dal.

Cook till the time the lentil is perfectly cooked.

Give it a round shape and pan grill them.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & social media influencer.)