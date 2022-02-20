Jeera water: The detoxifying elixir

Cumin or jeera is known for its various health benefits and it is readily available in every home. The scientific name of cumin is Cuminum cyminum. It is extensively used as a spice in various cuisines either in whole or ground form. Cumin seeds have antioxidants, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is an extremely low source of fats, sodium and cholesterol. Drinking jeera water concoction acts as a detoxifying agent and also helps boost the body’s metabolism.

How to prepare jeera water at home?

In a pan add one cup of drinking water and boil along with one teaspoon of jeera seeds or one tbsp of jeera powder. Strain the water and drink warm. Having jeera water in the morning on an empty stomach has maximum health benefits and it can be taken during the day.

Benefits of jeera water during winter

Due to its anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory properties and due to its various other health benefits, jeera water can be consumed by adults as well as children.

Relieves cold and sore throat: During winter, consumption of lukewarm jeera water helps to get relief from cold and sore throat due to its warm nature. Due to its strong anti-congestive properties, it helps in clearing the mucus collected in the chest/respiratory tract. The anti-bacterial property of jeera water aids in fighting against infection-causing bacteria in adults as well as children above the age of one year.

Tummy friendly: Jeera water has gas-relieving properties which help in combating gut-related issues (bloating, acidity, flatulence, belching etc). It helps to improve acid reflux in pregnant women. Children above one year of age with gut-related discomfort can also be fed 1/4 cup of jeera water 3-4 times a week for better

digestion.

Boosts immunity: Jeera seeds are power-packed with iron, manganese, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, copper, zinc and potassium and vitamins (A, C, E, K, B1, B2, B3, B5 & B6) which helps to build immunity and also keeps the body energetic and active throughout, especially during winters.

Improves appetite: The active compounds present in jeera water helps to secrete digestive enzymes which enhance the digestion of fat, carbs and protein. It also improves better appetite.

Aids in weight loss: Jeera water helps to detoxify and flush out the toxins from the body and triggers the body’s metabolism to burn fat. To achieve its maximum benefits in improving metabolism, jeera water can be included in the daily routine as a first drink in the morning along with lime on an empty stomach.

Fasting blood sugar & lipid profile control: Jeera water taken regularly has been effective in lowering the fasting blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 Diabetes and decreased total cholesterol, LDL and triglycerides.

Jeera water is enriched with natural essential nutrients, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that aid in digestion, weight loss, helps control diabetes, improve metabolism and bolster immunity.

To gain the amazing benefits of jeera water, consume this amazing natural health drink regularly especially during winter.

(The author is an executive nutritionist with a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.)