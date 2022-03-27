Snack hacks

Is it just you or does it appear as normal eating “rules” go out of the window when you are on a road trip or simply feel like gulping something when you feel hungry?

Suddenly, it becomes acceptable to have fast food, ice cream, and snacks before your mealtimes. The options that are given at retail or convenience outlets, and fast-food joints along the way leave you feeling like it is fine to eat unhealthily while travelling or ordering foods from app-based food stores because what other options are available?

If you are lucky, you may find a banana, an apple to grab along with your packet of

potato chips so you feel a bit less guilty, but you are simply fooling yourself. Mostly, you are left to choose from a slew of brightly coloured sweet candies and treats that will leave your body feeling completely zapped of any nutrients and this could not come at a worse time. Your body is already perhaps running low on energy since all you have been doing is sitting in the same spot for hours. So how can you avoid this? How can you keep from spiralling down the dark tunnel of unhealthy food choices? Here are some healthy snacks to consume that will keep you full and stay nourished.

Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are not only easy to make, they are easy to store and simple to consume. They are quite mess-free and are high in protein that your body needs while either on the road or feeling just lethargic while at home. For a little extra crunch and the perks of certain quality complex carbohydrates, add some whole wheat crackers to your egg snack.

Carrots

Though carrots contain fibre in them and have great nutritional value, one of the top reasons to recommend this as a snack is because mostly when sitting at home or travelling, you find yourself wishing to eat merely because you are bored. So, rather than fill that boredom using unhealthy snacks, pop some carrots that will take you some time to eat, and will keep you busy without creating any mess.

Grapes

Just as carrots, grapes are a wonderful choice when you are bored and aspire to eat something. Nutritious, clean, and easy-to-eat grapes will help stave off boredom. Remember, do not go overboard with grapes; they actually contain a lot of sugar.

Yoghurt

Get a dose of total protein with Greek yoghurt. This small snack is rich in it and will help keep you full until your next meal. Top your Greek yoghurt using some nuts or fruits for added fibre and energy.

Pistachios

These are also quite full of unsaturated fats and fibre. Not to say they are a lot lower in terms of calories when compared to nuts. Pistachios weigh in at only 4 calories per nut, while Brazil nuts consist of 33 calories each.

Walnuts

Besides pistachios, walnuts are also good for their own set of reasons. They have the highest amount of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids when compared with every other nut, which will help you to remain full for a longer duration of time.

(The author is a nutritionist & wellness coach.)