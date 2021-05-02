The stories that connect us

The Little Journal of Northeast India is a magazine that publishes art and literature based on or inspired by northeastern India. The magazine is rooted in the belief that stories provide a window into worlds that are different from ours, and at the same time, make us feel like we belong in them. Through the power of stories, it aims to create a space that’s more inclusive, connected and cohesive. In a chat with DHoS, its founder Prarthana Banikya spoke about the inspiration behind the magazine, the story behind its title and how the magazine seeks to address ethnic racism that northeasterners face. Excerpts from an interview

What was the inspiration behind The Little Journal of Northeast India?

For several years, I have wanted to start a magazine that focuses on art and literature, but I wasn’t able to determine the central theme for the magazine. I knew so many fabulous magazines that existed and I didn’t want to start one unless it offered something unique and exciting. Then one day, I came across Brooklyn Public Library’s Our Streets Our Stories project and I was fascinated by how all the stories had an underlying theme binding them together — the place where the stories took place. We watch or read news articles about places or we meet people from a certain region and we learn a little more about a village, a community, or a city. But rarely do we have a literature or art-based platform centered around a place and this is particularly so for northeastern India. Northeastern India has mostly been underrepresented. And from this thought, The Little Journal of Northeast India came into being.

Why is the journal titled “The Little…?”

The journal’s title is inspired by the saying, “the best things come in small packages” We are a small-scale, not-for-profit magazine, but even though we are small, we strive to publish select works of art and literature from the region.

What categories of writing and art does the journal publish?

Each year, we publish four online issues — Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, and in each issue, we have a mix of flash fiction, non-fiction, art, photo essays, poetry and illustrations that are based on or inspired by northeastern India. The magazine runs on the belief that there are thousands of stories that occur through oral folklore — stories shared over meals, stories that are passed on through generations, stories that are intrinsic parts of families and communities. We look for these kinds of stories that we believe to be sui generis — expressed through poems, art, essays and fiction, that say a little more about a place, its history, culture, ethos and people.

What does it take to run a not-for-profit magazine during the pandemic?

Fortunately, the pandemic has slowed down life for us (although, in a good way). It has minimised travel, social obligations and distractions and freed our time to do the things we truly enjoy. The Little Journal is a labour of love and we don’t consider it “work” per se. We are a small group of in-house readers, artists and editors who work at full-time jobs and in the weekends, spend our time putting together the next issue — corresponding with contributors, shortlisting pieces, editing submissions, writing content, designing the layout and consequently, publishing the issue.

How does the magazine seek to address ethnic racism that northeasterners face?

At The Little Journal, we strongly believe in the power of stories. Even though our primary aim isn’t to tackle ethnic racism, we believe that well-told stories challenge the way we see the world and sometimes, our own entrenched ways of thinking. In our issues so far, we have published pieces that celebrate universal bonds and my poem, ‘Call me Corona’, based on the rising incidents of ethnic racism during the pandemic.

What impact do you think art and literature can have in the current world of unprecedented polarisation and discord?

We believe that stories told through art, literature and other creative channels can form bonds between people and bring them closer together. Stories transcend barriers of border, religion, culture and class. They provide a glimpse into worlds that are different from ours and nudge us to celebrate differences. The sharing of stories has always been an inherent part of humankind’s history. This is because through them, we form bonds, create a space of belonging and understand others a little better. In a country that’s increasingly getting fragmented and polarised, we hope that these stories create a place that’s more inclusive, connected and cohesive.