Try ducking this!

Duck is not the most common meat we all indulge in when we celebrate. But in Kerala, this meat is certainly a celebrated meat. Dishes served using this meat are cooked with homegrown ducks and families indulge in this lean meat on any and every occasion. One of the best parts about indulging in duck meat is not just its extremely flavourful touch but also its nutrient-dense qualities. It is an excellent source of iron, which is essential in the production of haemoglobin, a base part of red blood cells. It is a key nutrient that children need for better energy levels. It also contains many proteins that can repair damaged skin and aid in natural immunity. The biggest nutrient found in duck meat is Vitamin B which is required for the formation of red blood cells and helps to absorb folic acid in the body. It also contains a variety of micronutrients like selenium, niacin, vitamin B-12 and a small amount of vitamin C. Finally, it is also a source of Glycine an amino acid that is a magic potion for skin health. Duck eggs are also nutrient-dense with a similar profile as that of chicken eggs. The only drawback is the high-fat content in the meat. But if we remove the skin from this meat, it has about the same fat content as meat from other birds. It is also high in cholesterol and is an area of concern for few nutritionists. Hence, they recommend using this meat only for special occasions.

(The writer is the author of the cookbook Manna: Your Guide to Indian & Continental Cooking which is a result of her culinary journey during which she documented some of the most sought-after heritage recipes of India and elsewhere.)

Spice-infused delicacy

To me Kuttanad is home, it is where my heart belongs. The lush green paddy, swinging coconut trees, the reflecting backwaters and most of all the cuisine that is in perfect harmony with its surroundings. The Kuttanadan duck curry back home uses the locally sourced cinnamon handpicked from my mother’s garden in her backyard. My mother uses literally most spices from her backyard like curry leaves, green chilli, coconut and cinnamon which adds to its unique taste. It is a recipe used for generations to celebrate special occasions.

Ingredients

Duck: 1 kg with skin

Vinegar: 1 tbsp

Onions: 2 big chopped

Green chilli: 3

Curry leaves: 3 sprigs

Bay leaf: 1

Cinnamon stick:

1 inch (2 pieces)

Star anise: 1

Cloves: 5

Cardamom: 2

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tbsp

Potato: 1 large sliced thin

Coconut oil: 2 tbsp

Thick coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Think coconut milk: 2 cups

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the duck and apply vinegar, 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder and salt. Set aside. In a cooker heat oil and add bay leaf, curry leaf, onions and green chilli. Sauté till they turn translucent. Now add ginger garlic paste, remaining turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt to taste. Cook on low flame. Now coarsely grind cinnamon stick, star anise, cardamom and cloves. Add this to the onions. Add the duck pieces and 2 cups of thin coconut milk. Pressure-cook the same till the meat is tender. Depending on the quality of meat it might take 7-8 whistles. Allow cooling completely. Open and cook for some time till the solution thickens. Add thick coconut milk and turn off the gas. Garnish with fried potato slices. Serve hot with appam.

(Recipe courtesy Philo Jose.)

