Unmasking maskne

Protecting ourselves from the deadly coronavirus has become the need of the hour. Certain precautions such as using masks, washing hands regularly, wearing protective equipment have become our key defense. Masking and hand hygiene are the most effective tools to safeguard ourselves. As we adapt to this new way of living, we must also learn to manage any side effects from it. Skin-related issues such as maskne, dryness and dermatitis are becoming increasingly common and people with pre-existing skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema may be more prone to suffering from flare-ups. However, with a little extra care, these can be managed well.

When masks cause maskne

Maskne is a term used to describe the development of acne after the regular use of masks. The constant friction of the mask against the skin can irritate it, the pores can become clogged, or the skin’s surface can be damaged if a mask is not used the right way. People can develop acne, rosacea or contact dermatitis if left unchecked. The following are some tips to help prevent/manage maskne:

A soft, breathable fabric like triple-layered cotton mask, along with a surgical mask can be used. Avoid wearing the mask too tight. If you are using an N-95 mask, wear a gentle cotton mask below it.

Mask cleanliness and hygiene are important. Wash your masks regularly with a gentle detergent and replace them after every two weeks or depending on the amount of use.

If you sweat while wearing the mask, wash with a gentle cleanser after removing it. Wash the masks as well. Oil from the face, sweat, dirt, germs collect on the mask and reusing constantly increases the risk of acne.

Occasionally you can also steam your face to help remove any trapped oils or dirt.

Wash your face with a mild cleanser when you feel oil/dirt build up on your skin. Avoid using very hot or very cold water, and gently tap dry.

Apply a moisturiser depending on your skin type. Research and read ingredients carefully to understand which product suits your skin the most. Certain products with strong fragrances or too many essential oils can increase skin sensitivity.

Hand dermatitis

In the last few months, skin issues such as dermatitis and dryness have been increasingly observed on the hands. These conditions occur due to the overuse of soaps and sanitiser as it causes loss of natural oils. When you start to get flaky, painful, red, or itchy skin, it is a sign that your skin barrier is damaged. Below are some steps to follow while you wash hands or sanitise them:

Use lukewarm water to wash, pat dry with a clean and dry towel. Avoid using very hot or cold water and avoid scrubbing your hands clean.

Apply fragrance-free ointment, hand cream, or moisturiser into your fingertips and nails.

If you use hand sanitisers very often, carry a bottle of moisturiser with you to battle the dryness caused by it.

(The author is a consultant dermatologist.)