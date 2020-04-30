A strong letter of intent helps get admission

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing first year BE in Biotechnology. I wish to do my master's and doctorate in the field of Neuroscience from a reputed university abroad and pursue research with a focus on finding cure for brain-related ailments. Please suggest some good universities in Germany. Would IELTS be enough to get admission to these universities or is GRE mandatory?

Vignesh

Dear Vignesh,

Ruhr University Bochum, University of Bonn, University of Bremen, University of Freiburg and Berlin School of Mind and Brain are among the best for Neuroscience.

Admission requirement into these universities include a high GPA, GRE of over 325, a high English language test score, a strong letter of intent and an impressive resume. Knowledge of German language would be an added advantage.

Dear Madam,

I am currently pursuing Engineering in biotechnology and I wish to study further in Australia. I am interested in Food Science and Technology. Please suggest some good universities and visa requirements.

Aparna

Dear Aparna,

University of Melbourne, RMIT, Australian National University, University of Queensland, University of New South Wales, Monash University, University of Sydney and University of Adelaide offer very good master's programmes in Food Science, Food Technology, Nutrition and Dietetics etc. Take an English test like IELTS or TOEFL or PTE.

For the visa you would need to have an unconditional offer letter from the university and be able to provide evidence of funds to cover one year’s tuition and living expenses.

Dear Madam,

I am currently doing my II PU. I am a PCMB student and would like to pursue a career in law or psychology abroad. Please suggest some good and affordable universities abroad for my bachelors.

Varalakshmi

Dear Varalakshmi,

I would recommend universities in the UK for law as we not only follow the same law here but also for the fact that most of the British universities are recognised by the bar council of India.

As far as affordability goes, pick either the UK or New Zealand. Their degree programmes are for a duration of three years unlike some other countries where it is for a duration of 4 years. So you save on one years' tuition and living expenses. Another added advantage with both these countries is the stay back option. The UK allows you to stay back for two years post study. New Zealand gives you a three-year post study work visa. Whether it is Law or Psychology that you intend to pursue, you have ample options in both these countries.

Dear Madam,

My daughter will complete BE in Industrial Engineering and Management this year. She wishes to work in fashion apparel or ready garments industry. Please suggest a course she needs to take up. Kindly suggest some good universities abroad.

Indira

Dear Indira,

I would ask your daughter to choose a course that spans for over 8 months and ideally a master's programme which is for one year. The reason being, a shorter programme will not grant her a student visa. Since your daughter has studied Engineering and does not have a background in Fashion, I would recommend courses such as Fashion Marketing, Luxury Brand Management, Retail Management etc. Alternately, if she is interested in design, she could pursue product design or industrial design.

UK universities such as Glasgow School of Art and design, University of Arts London, Regents University, University of Westminster and Nottingham Trent University offer these above mentioned courses. They are all full time master’s degree for a duration of one year.