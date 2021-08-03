Acing the recruitment processes in the virtual era

After hitting its lowest point in 2020, India’s job market is slowly revitalising itself.

New job opportunities are presenting themselves for emerging aspirants and established professionals as well. But with the entire hiring processes going online, your usual strategies during your job search, right from building your resume to interview strategies might have to undergo a few tweaks.

Here are a few hacks that will help you carve a niche in the corporate area.

Resume hacks

When it comes to your resume, they say it takes the employer only seven seconds to ‘seal your fate’. Yet, there is no fixed formula to writing a good resume.

For instance, in the case of a doctor, education and regular upskilling take precedence. While on the other hand, a writer’s resume is enlivened by their years of experience in the field, and the number of beats they’ve explored. Still, here are a few pointers to keep in mind.

Start with a clear header that mentions your full name, followed by your contact number, and professional e-mail id.

Brevity is key. In the age of social media, holding the recruiter’s attention is crucial. Start by enlisting a summary of your skills and accomplishments.

Create a bespoke job profile. A resume is also a key tool to show what one brings to the table and how you can help the organisation.

It is also essential for the employee to emphasise their accomplishments rather than simply providing insight into the role. For example, instead of saying you are the social media manager in a company, say “We have accomplished the task of increasing engagement by 43%.”

Networking and strong communication skills are key to growth. Association with mentors or other prominent people from the field (or even outside the field) give recruiters an insight into your understanding of the industry. It also highlights your professional networking skills.

The digital-divide can make itself present during a virtual interview. These hacks enable a seamless process that keeps your confidence from impinging itself.

Start by preparing yourself for the interview. The web answers all possible questions on what could be asked at an interview. Make sure that your reply has a candid element to it. Anything rehearsed could rob you of your chance of making it up the ladder.

Dress professionally even if it is a virtual interview. Make sure your internet is well-connected, and do keep a backup plan just in case the Wi-Fi begins to act up!

Minimise the disturbance around you. Try sitting in a quiet room, and place your laptop or tab at an elevated surface. Make sure you are looking straight into the camera while replying to the interviewee and not at the screen.

Your body language is being watched at all times. You must allow yourself to use a few gestures while communicating. Just in case you’re asked a tricky question, keep calm, and collect your thoughts before you reply. Make it a point to run a quick research on your interviewer. This will make it easier for you to understand what they expect.

Try establishing a rapport with the interviewee. This will not only help you develop connections but will also relieve unwarranted anxiety.

(The author is the CEO of a workforce development organisation)