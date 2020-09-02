As JEE begins, NEET aspirants are divided in their opinions

After being postponed twice, the Supreme Court ruling and Education Ministry’s approval have paved the way for the National Testing Agency to go ahead with conducting JEE Mains from September 1 to 6 and NEET UG on September 13.

Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Mains and 15.97 lakh students have applied for NEET this year. JEE is a computer-based test (online mode), NEET is pen and paper test (offline mode).

While the threat of coronavirus looms large, many students who have been preparing for the exams for over two years are glad that the exams are finally being conducted.

“At the outbreak of coronavirus, I had hoped for the government to postpone JEE Mains in April and in July I was okay with either the exam being conducted or being postponed but this time I sincerely wished to write the exam and be done with it. It is quite taxing and mentally exhausting to continue preparing for an exam for long and in isolation without any certainty on when it will be conducted,” says a student.

Many teachers too feel that any further delay would have affected the students’ preparation and therefore their performance in exams.

“Had the exams been further postponed, students would have lost their interest to study. Students have written their Board and other entrance exams, so writing JEE and NEET shouldn’t be a problem,” says Ramakrishna Sastry, divisional dean of a well-known college in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, some feel that the decision of the government will put the students at risk.

“It would have been sensible to conduct the exams once a vaccine for coronavirus is developed. The government should have waited at least till November to hold the exams, as it is expected that there will be some breakthrough by then,” says Chinmayee, a NEET aspirant.

“Also, as public transport isn’t fully functional, many students will find it difficult to reach the exam centre,” she adds.

While there are differing opinions on when the exams should have been conducted, some feel that it would have been more appropriate to conduct remotely proctored exams.

“We all agree on the need to conduct entrance exams this year itself, lest students lose a year. Provision to allow students to attend online exams from their homes would have solved the issue,” says Lavanya Uppala, parent of a NEET aspirant.

Educators feel that currently there is no alternative to assess students for admission to engineering and medical colleges as the Board exams mainly test the subject knowledge (Subjective tests), whereas entrance exams mainly test the aptitude (Objective tests).

“JEE is already underway. Students need not worry as appropriate measures have been taken by NTA. They need to only focus on giving their best. By strictly adhering to the guidelines, students can remain safe,” says Ramesh Batlish, an educationist.

“Mentors on their part should counsel and motivate their students to be confident and only focus on the exams,” he adds.