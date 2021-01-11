Bulletin Board

Scholarship hunt

Mindler is offering scholarships for Class 12 students. Register by January 20. For more information, log on to scholarship.mindler.com.

Scholarship for NDA aspirants

Centurion Defence Academy has launched SRNTH Scholarship Programme for NDA aspirants. The last date to register is January 15. For more information, log on to www.centurionacademy.in.

Business quiz

The Tata Group is conducting the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, an online business quiz. Register by February 2. For more information, log on to www.tatacrucible.com.

Bachelors in design

JK Lakshmipat University invites applications for Bachelors in Design. Apply by January 31. For more information, log on to www.jklu.edu.in/course/b-des.

PGDM programme

JK Business School is inviting applications for PGDM programme. Apply by January 30, 2021. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Video editing internship

7FRAMES is hiring interns for Video Editing profile. Students with knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects may apply by January 14. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1000.

Deep learning internship

MoBack IDC is hiring interns for OpenCV And Deep Learning profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of C#, Python, C++ Programming and Deep Learning may apply by January 14. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1001.

Operations internship

Reward360 Global Services is hiring interns for an Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS Office, MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel may apply by January 14. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1002.

Reporting internship

Bollygrad Studioz is hiring an intern for a Reporting And Anchoring profile. Students with knowledge of English proficiency (spoken) and Hindi proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by January 16. The stipend is Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1003

Content creation internship

Mukul Khurana is hiring interns for a Content Creation profile. Students with knowledge of Hindi proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by January 16. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1004.

Content writing internship

Times Network is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile. Students with knowledge of English proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by January 19. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1005.

Online teaching internship

Gurukool is hiring interns for an Online teaching profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 19. The stipend is Rs 4,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1006.

CRM internship

KobZo is hiring interns for a Customer Relation Management and Customer Support Experience profile. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 19. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1007.

Marketing internship

High Media is hiring interns for a Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 19. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 16,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1008.