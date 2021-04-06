Bulletin Board

Social media marketing internship
TI Innovation Labs is hiring interns for a Social Media Marketing profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Digital Marketing may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0348.
PHP & MVC development internship
Codeacious Technologies is hiring interns for a PHP & MVC Development profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0349.
Digital marketing internship
Studio Can of Juice is hiring interns for a Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹10,000-12,000 per Month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0350.
Content writing internship
Simplotel Technologies is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0351.
March programme
SVKM’s NMIMS Balwant Sheth School of Architecture invites applications for Master in Architecture programme in Mumbai. To apply, log on to https://sforce.co/3fGYKQN.
BBA course
The Indian School of Hospitality announces admissions for their upcoming degree programme, BBA in Hospitality Management. For details, https://bit.ly/31M7GMD.
Summer internship
Internshala has announced the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair. Interested students can apply from March 30 to April 9. For more information or to apply, visit: http://bit.ly/GSIF-2021.
In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls
Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes
When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?
When patients choose to end their lives
Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator
DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?
This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole
China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?
Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks
March third warmest in 121 years: IMD