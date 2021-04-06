Bulletin Board

Social media marketing internship

TI Innovation Labs is hiring interns for a Social Media Marketing profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Digital Marketing may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0348.

PHP & MVC development internship

Codeacious Technologies is hiring interns for a PHP & MVC Development profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0349.

Digital marketing internship

Studio Can of Juice is hiring interns for a Digital Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹10,000-12,000 per Month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0350.

Content writing internship

Simplotel Technologies is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by April 14. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0351.

March programme

SVKM’s NMIMS Balwant Sheth School of Architecture invites applications for Master in Architecture programme in Mumbai. To apply, log on to https://sforce.co/3fGYKQN.

BBA course

The Indian School of Hospitality announces admissions for their upcoming degree programme, BBA in Hospitality Management. For details, https://bit.ly/31M7GMD.

Summer internship

Internshala has announced the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair. Interested students can apply from March 30 to April 9. For more information or to apply, visit: http://bit.ly/GSIF-2021.