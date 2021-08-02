Bulletin Board - August 3

UG programmes

Indian School of Business & Finance invites applications for UG programmes in economics, management, finance and accounting. The last date to apply is August 5. For details, visit https://bit.ly/37ceTbJ.

Journalism internship

Cool Soft Technology is hiring interns for a work-from-home journalism profile. Students with relevant skills may apply by August 12. The stipend will be Rs 9,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0420.

Content management internship

Skribe is hiring interns for a media and content management profile. Students with knowledge of research and analytics may apply by August 12. The stipend will be Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0421.

Digital marketing internship

LeadStrategus is hiring interns for a digital marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by August 12. The stipend will be Rs 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0422.

Account management internship

Gloify is hiring interns for an account management profile in Bengaluru. Students with English proficiency may apply by August 12. The stipend will be Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0423.

English language programme

British Youth International College, an online platform, invites applications for British accent and pronunciation training for school children. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/2TNkG4e.

Course in mechatronics

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited invites applications from SSLC students for dual training programme in mechatronics. The last date to enroll for the programme is August 7. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2WMkLGD.