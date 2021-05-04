Bulletin Board Education

Customer service internship

WeOne App is hiring interns for customer service profile for work from home. Students with relevant skills and knowledge may apply by May 13. Stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0366.

Software development internship

Equinox Labs is hiring interns for a software development profile for work from home. Interested students may apply by May 13. Stipend is ₹15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0367.

Sales internship

Curly Sue is hiring interns for operations profile in Bengaluru. The last day to apply is May 13. Stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0368.

HR internship

Western Digital is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students may apply by May 13. Stipend is ₹25,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0369.

Courses in fashion design

Indian Institute of Art & Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London invites application for UG courses in fashion design, fashion business management, communication design, interior architecture and others. The last date to apply is May 24.To know more, visit www.iiad.edu.in.

UG, PG courses

Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites application for UG/PG programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology. Log on to https://bit.ly/3ecYeZR for details.

Courses in event management

Whistling Woods International School of Event Management is offering BBA in Event Management or MBA in Event Management & Experiential Marketing. Aspirants may apply by visiting www.whistlingwoods.net. Online entrance exam will be held on May 29.