Bulletin board: November 23, 2021

Scholarship for women
The Government of India has opened applications for the postgraduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for single girl children with the aim to compensate for education at all levels. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fz5BFN.
Scholarship for rank holders
The UGC has opened applications for postgraduate merit scholarship scheme for university undergraduate rank holders. The scholarship may be tenable for a period of two years to enable the rank holders of each university at the undergraduate level to pursue their master’s degree. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fz5BFN.
Digital fellowship
The National Urban Digital Mission is accepting applications for fellows from all disciplines. Fellows will have an opportunity to work closely with urban experts and mission leadership across all levels of governance. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fz5BFN.
Development fellowship
The Acumen fellowship is designed for fellows to acquire skills, resources and interact with professionals to tackle inequality and poverty. Applications for the year-long fellowship will close on November 26. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fz5BFN.
Innovation scholarship
Applications are invited for Tata Innovation Fellowship, a scheme instituted by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India to recognise and reward scientists who have done outstanding work in Biological sciences to find innovative solutions. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/32smsMl.
Journalism internship
CoinCodeCap is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students who have experience in creative writing may apply by November 30. The stipend is Rs 9,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0486.
Journalism internship
Aspirehive is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation, who are proficient in spoken and written English, may apply by November 30. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0487.
HR internship
Think201 Creative Studio is hiring interns for a Human Resources HR profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of recruitment, accounting and those proficient in spoken and written English may apply by December 1. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0488.
