Bulletin board: October 19

Photography scholarship

Nikon Scholarship Program 2021-22 aims to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses. The scholarship is meant to help students who have passed Class 12. The last date to apply is October 31. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3luXwe8.

Academic scholarship

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme aims to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Students studying in classes 6 to 12, diploma, polytechnic or undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes can apply. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3anOB7U.

Development fellowship

The Azim Premji Foundation is inviting applications for its annual fellowship programme for working professionals interested in the development field. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2ZP6lXz.

Scholarship

SBI Suraksha Support Scholarship Programme is an initiative to financially support Covid-19 affected students to complete their education. Students from Class 9 to 12 who have lost their parent or whose earning family members have lost their employment will be provided financial support. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3pbV2Dz.

Journalism internship

Opoyi is hiring interns for a Hindi Journalism profile at work from home. Students with the necessary skills and interest may apply by October 26. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0464.

Media and PR

Zeno Group is hiring interns for a Media and Public Relations (PR) profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, and MS-Excel may apply by October 23. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0465.

Market research internship

Grexter is hiring interns for a market research profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Google Analytics, Research and Analytics with Kannada proficiency may apply by October 28. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0466.

Social media marketing

TrustLogics is hiring interns for a social media marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of social media marketing may apply by October 28. The stipend is Rs 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0467.