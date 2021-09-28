Bulletin board: September 28

Bulletin board

Scholarship 

Kotak Mahindra Group announced a scholarship to provide financial assistance to students who have lost a parent/parents due to Covid-19. The last date for application is March 31, 2022. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3ogiHT3.

Photography scholarship 

The Nikon Scholarship Program 2021-22 aims to provide financial support for students from underprivileged sections to pursue photography-related courses. The scholarship is meant to help students Class 12 onwards. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3AOqriy.  

Financial assistance

Jyoti Prakash Support Scholarship supports children with little financial support for their further education owing to a Covid-led crisis. Children below Class 8 are eligible for application. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3ANmqKX.

International scholarship

The Oxford-Weidenfeld and Hoffman Scholarship and Leadership Programme supports outstanding students from transition and emerging economies throughout Africa, Asia and South America to pursue a graduate degree at Oxford University. Visit https://bit.ly/3zLdVPh for more details.   

Media & PR internship 

Vilayati Guru is hiring interns for a Media & Public Relations (PR) profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills
and interests may apply by October 5. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0452.

Journalism internship 

Munish Raizada is hiring interns for a Civic Engagement/Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by October 5. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0453.

Culinary Arts
internship 

VEGAN HEAT is hiring interns for a Culinary Arts (Chef) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by October 6. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0454.

UI Development
internship

Mobisy Technologies is hiring interns for a WordPress UI Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of WordPress may apply October 6. The stipend is ₹15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0455.

