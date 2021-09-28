Bulletin board: September 28

Scholarship
Kotak Mahindra Group announced a scholarship to provide financial assistance to students who have lost a parent/parents due to Covid-19. The last date for application is March 31, 2022. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3ogiHT3.
Photography scholarship
The Nikon Scholarship Program 2021-22 aims to provide financial support for students from underprivileged sections to pursue photography-related courses. The scholarship is meant to help students Class 12 onwards. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3AOqriy.
Financial assistance
Jyoti Prakash Support Scholarship supports children with little financial support for their further education owing to a Covid-led crisis. Children below Class 8 are eligible for application. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3ANmqKX.
International scholarship
The Oxford-Weidenfeld and Hoffman Scholarship and Leadership Programme supports outstanding students from transition and emerging economies throughout Africa, Asia and South America to pursue a graduate degree at Oxford University. Visit https://bit.ly/3zLdVPh for more details.
Media & PR internship
Vilayati Guru is hiring interns for a Media & Public Relations (PR) profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills
and interests may apply by October 5. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0452.
Journalism internship
Munish Raizada is hiring interns for a Civic Engagement/Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by October 5. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0453.
Culinary Arts
internship
VEGAN HEAT is hiring interns for a Culinary Arts (Chef) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by October 6. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0454.
UI Development
internship
Mobisy Technologies is hiring interns for a WordPress UI Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of WordPress may apply October 6. The stipend is ₹15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0455.
