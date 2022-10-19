Career choices are many if literature is your forte

Dear sir,

I’m a +2 student studying business studies, entrepreneurship, economics, accountancy and English. My strength lies in creative thinking and literature. Kindly suggest suitable career options.

Ishitha S Chowdipura

Dear Ishitha,

Literature and language can bring out your creativity if you are interested in moving into mass media. If you start with an undergraduate degree in Mass Communication you can decide on your specialisation which can be in print journalism, publishing, writing books or blogs, electronic media, teaching, international relations, and corporate communication, which are all very promising fields. Very good

post-graduate courses are available in reputed institutions for each of the

above.

Dear Sir,

I am a PUC Science student. I would like to pursue a career in Actuarial Science. Can you please suggest what course I can take for my degree and which university in Bengaluru I can apply to?

Mohith S Gowda

Dear Mohith,

Actuarial science is a discipline that assesses financial risks in the insurance, finance and allied fields, using mathematical and statistical methods. It uses principles of probability to analyse values of assets, likely trends and financial ups and downs, and the risk involved. While there is no restriction on PUC Science students taking up this course, it will be better if you sharpen your statistics, calculus and economics and keep yourself abreast of financial trends. Good undergraduate courses are available in many reputed universities including Christ, Madras and Chandigarh. To practice as an actuary you need to appear for the exam (ACET) held by the Institute of Actuaries of India (see actuariesindia.org) which is the statutory regulating body.

Dear sir,

Right now I’m in Class 10. I wish to pursue engineering as a career at one of the IITs for which I have to write JEE. The problem is I’m having a hard time coping with the stress. What am I supposed to do? If I can’t handle the stress of board exams how can I write JEE?

Asha G

Dear Asha,

Entry into any of the 23 IITs is highly competitive. Lakhs of students from all over the country compete for less than 10,000 seats. First, check out whether you have the necessary aptitude and talent to make a successful career in technology. If yes, take up Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in your +2 and start preparing for the JEE Mains, your state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) and entrance exams held by private universities. Be prepared to get into NITs, IIITs, BITS Pilani, VIT and many other equally reputed engineering colleges, in case you do not make it into IIT. When you expand your choices, your stress will come down to a great extent.

Dear sir,

Which university in Bengaluru is offering a course in game development and design? What are the eligibility criteria?

A student

Dear student,

Four-year Bachelor of Design (BDes) and equivalent courses are conducted by many reputed institutions in Bengaluru, for students who have completed +2. Most of them have their own entrance exams. Some of the reputed ones are Presidency University, National Institute of Design (NID), Arena, ICAT, CMR, Jain and RV Universities. You may also consider doing a general Design degree course which teaches you a wide range of games, animation, web designing, multimedia, and product design, and then choose your specialisation by the time you reach the final year.

(Ali Khwaja is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru.)

(Send your queries to us at dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with ‘Study in India’ in the subject line.)