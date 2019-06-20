Choose what suits you best

Dear Sir,

I am currently studying in Class 11 (PCME). I wish to pursue Web Designing in the future. For this profession, do I have to first take up Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering and do Web Designing course at postgraduate level? Or is there any other course at the undergraduate level that I can pursue? My parents are advising me to first take up Computer Engineering. Kindly guide me.

Shreya

Dear Shreya,

If you are good in Math and Physics and have an analytical and mathe-logical mind, then it will be an advantage to first complete a degree in computer science engineering and then move on to web design. Ensure that you get admission in a good college. On the other hand, if you are purely a creative person with no interest in coding and programming, then you can take up a four-year Bachelor of Design or Bachelor of Visual Arts course, with a specialisation in Web Design. You can also keep your options open while you are studying under graduation, since you may develop an interest in any related fields such as Game Design, Animation, Augmented Reality, Product Design etc.

Dear Sir,

I completed my Class 12 in 2018 and took a year off to prepare and reappear for NEET but don’t think I will be able to make it this year too. I am not interested in Medicine but I still wrote NEET. My high school teachers had suggested me to take up fine arts based on my writing and vocabulary skills. Now that I am planning to take up Journalism, I am scared that my parents might not approve it. Can you tell me the benefits of taking journalism, literature and psychology as a course? Which are the best colleges I can opt for? How can I convince my parents?

Dipali Anand

Dear Dipali,

It is sad that you had to lose a year preparing for something you do not have interest or skills in. At least now ensure that whatever you take up matches with your abilities and that you will enjoy being in that career. List down all your strengths, get your talent evaluated by some knowledgeable person in the field. Discuss with your parents and get their inputs why they feel you will be good in any specific career, and give them your views about your interest in journalism. Keep in mind that journalism, literature and psychology are three different careers and not only the skill sets but also the personality traits and working styles vary. You need to choose what suits you best, and then join the relevant course in any of the reputed colleges in your city.

Dear Sir,

I’m currently in Class X and I want to do MBBS and become a doctor. Can you please suggest me good residential colleges in Karnataka for PUC and give some tips to score well in the NEET exam. I also need suggestions for pursuing higher education.

Sameeksha Bali

Dear Sameeksha,

It is not necessary to be in a residential college to prepare for NEET. Other than your regular studies till 2nd PUC, you may practice the way NEET exam is conducted, answer the old and mock question papers, and develop a systematic and rigorous study methodology. Keep your fundamentals strong, study more to acquire knowledge and skills rather than just to get extra marks. Take special interest in biology and chemistry. At the same time, be aware that NEET is a highly competitive exam with very few seats and a large number of aspirants, so prepare in advance for other options if in case, despite your best efforts you do not get a merit seat in MBBS. A few alternatives would be Ayurveda, homoeopathy medicine, veterinary, nutrition and paramedical fields. Once you are halfway through your chosen course, you can start thinking about higher education.