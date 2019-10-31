Explore with an open mind

Dear Sir,

I am currently studying in II PUC (Commerce SEBA) and I would like to pursue a career in statistics. I want to know what options are available and the eligibility criteria. I am aiming for above 95% in the Board exam.

Smriti Bhat

Dear Smriti,

It is good that you have chosen a specialised field, and I hope you have done enough exploration to find out how it is as a career. There are many reputed colleges offering a three-year BSc in statistics all over the country which admit students who have studied the subject at +2 level.

After that, you can do a PG in places such as Indian Statistical Institute (www.isical.ac.in), study decision sciences in IIT Roorkee, get into consumer behaviour, market research, data mining etc. You can select a specialisation once you are halfway through your degree and have done one or two internships.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in Class 11 (Arts stream). I want to pursue a career in sustainable development or management. Please suggest some good colleges in India which offer a degree in it.

Srushthi M D

Dear Srushthi,

Sustainable development, environment protection, global warming, disaster management, ecology are steadily growing as areas of study due to the need to protect the world around us. Employment opportunities in government, NGOs, international organisations and even in industries are increasing. Many reputed institutions offer such courses, including Xavier Institute (www.xub.edu.in), MIT World Peace University (www.mitwpu.edu.in), Nalanda (www.nalandauniv.edu.in), TERI school of advanced studies, Amity School of Natural Resources and Sustainable Development etc., but most of them are at the postgraduate level.

If you do not find a suitable course at the degree level, you may take up graduation in Arts with subjects of your choice and then apply for post-graduation to specialise in sustainable development.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is currently studying in Class 11 (ISC) Humanities stream. She is interested in pursuing Law. Can you please advise which entrance test she needs to take to get enrolled in 2020-21 BA-LLB batch.

Geraldine Mayen

Dear Geraldine,

There are many good law colleges in different cities, and most of them admit students based on their Class 12 marks followed by their individual entrance test. To get into one of the National Law Schools, one has to appear for the CLAT exam. See www.consortiumofnlu.ac.in or call 8480718979 for details.

Similarly, the LSAT exam (www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia) is a popular one for admission to about 80 law colleges around the country. Both are open to students who have completed their Class 12 with any optional subjects. They are held in May every year (last date is March for CLAT and early May for LSAT). Help her to prepare for Legal Reasoning paper since that is not part of her regular curriculum.

Dear Sir,

My daughter is currently studying in Class 9 in Mangaluru. I want her to study Arts at Delhi University or Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, and simultaneously prepare for UPSC exams. I want her to get into Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Can you please guide me about this.

Kavitha

Dear Kavitha,

As you may be aware, admission to LSR and DU is highly competitive and the cut-off marks go close to a hundred! However, if your daughter is intelligent and hard-working she can certainly aim for those institutions after her Class 12 and studying there she will have an edge over others to crack the Civil Services exam. The exam is common for most of the All India services, and IFS being in high demand, only those who come in the first few ranks get selected.

At the same time please monitor the aptitude and interest of your daughter as she grows up. Try and give her an opportunity to select the career that she likes, is good at, and will enjoy. At present, it is too early for her to decide, but if you keep giving her inputs on different careers, help her meet professionals in various fields, and make her explore with an open mind, she will make the right decision and be successful and happy.

Dear Sir,

I am presently doing my BE in electronics and communication. I have great interests in the field of space technology. In which field should I do a master’s so that I can get into the core of space technology, if so, please suggest the best colleges and the exams or extra courses that I need to take up.

A student

Dear Student,

There are many reputed institutions including the IITs, NITs, BITs etc., that offer post-graduate courses in Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering. The Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (www.iist.ac.in/admission) is a pioneer institute promoted by ISRO.

If you wish you can go abroad to a western country and pursue your master’s there as you may get exposure to the latest technology. Currently, try to get internship in any organisation related to space and also explore some on-line MOOC courses (courser.org etc.) which will enhance your knowledge.