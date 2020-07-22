Getting a wider exposure increases competency

Dear Sir,

I am in II PUC (Commerce). I am a national level water polo player cum swimmer. I wish to pursue a career in swimming and continue my studies also. Please suggest some good courses for UG.

Chaitanya Uma Shankar

Dear Chaitanya,

Swimming may not be a long-term career because with age you will have to stop active participation. But if your passion for sports runs deeper, you can consider becoming a sports psychologist, coach, director of physical education, sports manager, health educator etc.

You can start off with a three-year UGC-recognised degree course with Sports Authority of India (nsnis.org), National College of Physical Education (lncpe.gov.in), Ramchandra University (sriramachandra.edu.in) or any of the private universities offering quality education, and then specialise as per your interest.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in II PUC (Science). I want to pursue BBA but my parents want me to pursue Engineering or Medicine. Please advise.

Ayman Ahmed

Dear Ayman,

Studying science at PUC level will not go a waste regardless of the career you take up since it sharpens your analytical and logical thinking. As you know, after PUC in Science, you can move into any career that is related or not related to science. So you have a wide choice of careers, and you should select based on a combination of your interests, aptitude and personality traits.

Only when you decide what long-term career suits you most and you will enjoy working in, then you can decide about the degree course that will take you towards your goals. The skills required, the lifestyle and the personality traits for working in business administration and working in technology or health sectors is totally different – find out which would be ideal for you.

Dear Sir,

I am interested in both mass communication and liberal studies. Which is better? Please suggest some good universities in Pune and Manipal.

Khyati Nayak

Dear Khyati,

If you have explored and understood the field of mass communication and are confident that it will suit you best and you have the necessary skills to do well in it, then it is better to straight away take up a degree course in it. On the other hand, if you have wider interests and would not like to restrict yourself to a specific field, liberal studies gives you insights into a wide variety of subjects and fields, and you can decide on specialisation after getting a strong foundation through this course. You can even go back to mass communication at the master's level after studying liberal arts.

Mass communication is offered by numerous colleges in Pune, Manipal and most other cities. Some of the reputed institutions offering Liberal Arts degree courses are Symbiosis, FLAME, Amity, Azim Premji, MIT World Peace University, SRM and Jindal.

Dear Sir,

I am in Class 10 (IGCSE) and am studying Mathematics, Computers, English, Business Studies, Chemistry and Physics. I wish to do hotel management but my father, who is an industrialist, wants me to do engineering so that I can continue in the same line. Kindly advise.

Tanishq Kiran

Dear Tanishq,

I would recommend that you select your higher study courses based on your skills, aptitude, personality traits, matched with your interest. Once you have qualified yourself in hotel management or any field that suits you most, there is nothing preventing you from eventually joining your father’s business, because as the owner you will need more of management skills than specialisation in the technical aspects of the business.

Getting a wider exposure beyond your father’s industry will also widen your horizons and make you more competent to handle independent responsibilities. Find out your strengths and consult experts if necessary, you have lots of time till you complete your +2, and then take a calculated decision.