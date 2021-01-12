Importance of mechanical engineers

Mechanical engineering primarily deals with the concepts of materials and their manufacturing. Today, the branch has emerged as a platform for other emerging technologies to show their applications.

The field has also evolved to include mechatronics, nanotechnology, composites, biotechnology. These have crucial implications for developments in the fields of robotics, electronic vehicles, hybrid & automotive cars and many more.

The role of mechanical engineers varies according to the organisation they work for. Their typical area of work includes project assessment, evaluating the performance of mechanical systems, developing and implementing designs and test procedures, quality control systems and ensuring that equipment is safe, reliable and efficient.

As one of the ‘primordial’ branches of engineering, mechanical engineers will always remain in demand and the employment rate for professionals in this branch is projected to grow at 9% till 2026.

There is also expected to be demand in the area of automobile engineering, power generation systems and home appliances.

New trends and future scope

India is expected to emerge as one of the largest passenger vehicle markets and there will be a range of opportunities for mechanical engineers in the country’s automobile sector.

The massive energy demand in the country is also contributing to growth in the power sector, which is one of the most diversified in the world. There is a need for a huge increase in the installed capacity of electricity generation.

Mechanical engineers contribute almost 15 - 25% of the manpower requirement of any powerplant. India is also rapidly ramping up its renewable energy capacity, which will drive the demand for mechanical engineering graduates as well.

The rapid urbanisation in the country is also contributing to the growth of the home appliance market, which will open up a wide range of opportunities for mechanical graduates.

Mechanical engineers are employed in a wide range of sectors — from small startups to Fortune 500 companies — in the area of research, consultancy, education, entrepreneurship, marketing and other interdisciplinary domains.

Mechanical engineers today face the challenge of developing sustainable solutions to various problems that we face as a society. The demand for emerging technology is creating a lucrative opportunity for mechanical engineers to showcase their talent.

(The author is the pro-vice-chancellor of a private university in Jaipur, Rajasthan)