Introducing design thinking in schools

Learning doesn't have to be always based on memorisation. First conceptualised in 2010 in Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, design learning is a paradigm shift from rote learning. The method is experiential, where learners cooperate and collaborate in a studio environment, are encouraged to explore, experiment and solve real-world problems through playful and joyful experiences.

Design, as a discipline, is based on problem defining and solving. It emphasises empathy to enable designers to understand the needs of the end user. The design thinking process consists of observing, understanding, ideating, building and reflecting to enable creative problem-solving in an iterative manner. The process stimulates imagination, creativity, exploration and communication along with analysis, synthesis, prototyping and feedback. Learners thus develop into creators instead of consumers.

Based on the curriculum, design education allows for the democratisation of the learning process as the learner can choose the type of problems they want to work on.

Design thinking uses a participatory approach, involving relevant stakeholders and experts to enable long term, contextually relevant solutions to complex socio-political-economic problems. While design briefs tend to be detailed, some sample tasks could help academically weaker children solve exercises that require critical thinking skills.

Challenges in implementation

Design can be difficult to introduce in schools as it diverges from traditional classroom concepts. The evaluation process involves studying the learning process, portfolios or exhibits created by the student rather than exams. Each learner would produce a unique portfolio as an outcome whereas traditional education generates identical answers. Thus, both mentors and learners will have to play an active learning role throughout the academic term.

If the tasks or problems are made interesting, inspiring, contextual and relevant, then learners become involved and immersed in the learning experience. Yearly revisions would ensure that the curriculum is not hijacked by the coaching industry.

The National Education Policy 2020 curriculum puts design thinking as an optional subject, at par with existing theory-based courses. Learners would be exposed to fundamentals of design and the design-thinking process before Class 9 and hands-on workshops for 160 hours (annually) would be conducted between Class 9 and Class 12. Modules on design thinking and innovation will be available and workbooks are to be implemented in CBSE schools from 2022.

The curriculum drafting committee is actively eliciting feedback from students, teachers and experts on the content, specifically the learning tasks, tools, exposure, process involved and examples to be used. The teacher manual would aid in the teacher training process.

State Boards and individual schools may adopt and adapt the curriculum to the local needs. It aims to create economic opportunities and design interventions around traditional knowledge systems. One of the key ideas to protecting local languages and cultures requires a nurturing and rich localised economy. Thus, learners may develop entrepreneurial ventures suited for niche segments, filled with potential, untapped by big industry players.

(The author is an academician)