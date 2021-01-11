New methods of learning

Students are now used to distance learning via varied digital platforms due to social distancing norms enforced worldwide. Even though some schools have reopened, this trend of digital schooling is here to stay and is most likely to continue even this year. Due to the changes we experienced with respect to the modes of learning, it is expected that henceforth the focus will be on connectivity, versatility, and student-centred learning.

The online education market is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2025 and is growing rapidly across the world. Also, the domestic online market is expected to grow due to the government's digital push, aided by an increasing smartphone user base, and internet penetration.

Here are some trends that will reshape our education system:

Nano learning: Though the digital age has brought in a lot of ease, it has definitely decreased the attention spans of students. Virtual learning is resulting in screen fatigue in children. Staring at the screen all day affects both eyes and mind. As a result, students often find it difficult to concentrate and process large amounts of information that they are bombarded with in online classes. This is the reason why nano learning is the way forward; Nano learning focusses on providing information in smaller amounts, over a shorter period of time. Small 'pellet' like bits of information will increase productivity, capture attention and aid in the ability to learn, as against the overload of information that the current system practices.

Video-assisted learning: Currently, more than 80% of internet traffic is driven by video consumption and this year will see more growth in internet traffic from videos. YouTube has around 2.3 billion active users, who watch various videos both for entertainment and education. Long textbook paragraphs are now being switched with short videos for better understanding and knowledge retention. New technology innovations like smart television and Android-powered televisions are likely to increase video consumption for the users. The classrooms of 2021 will see ground-breaking virtual reality and augmented reality technology coming in too.

Project-based learning: Passe are the days when mugging up textbooks was the only way of learning. This year will facilitate project-based learning that will engage students in real-life projects and hands-on learning, which is gaining knowledge by doing. This will develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication skills; all of which are highly sought-after 21st-century skills and are much valued by employers too.

Artificial intelligence: AI has been the “new thing” especially from the past two years but will gain traction in 2021 due to the pandemic. AI adoption in the education market is expected at a compound annual growth rate of more than 45% from 2018 to 2024. It will help teachers automate the grading of multiple-choice and fill-in-the-blank questions. For students, AI-driven programmes will cater to personalised learning.

Gamification: Gamification is one of the most fun and engaging ways to keep students glued to their screens and still learn a lot out of it. Students can learn and practice while playing exciting game activities, which will help create a funfilled and positive learning environment for learners.

Though pan-global online learning is an educational trend born out of necessity in 2020, it will be the most popular trend for 2021, which will make education more flexible. The new year is likely to see more schools integrating online schooling into their brick and mortar offering to extend and deepen the curriculum.

(The author is the founder of an education and training institute)