Recessions don't last; but it helps to be the best

Dear Sir,

I am a science student who has completed Class 12 exams. I wish to pursue a BSc degree in biotechnology, but I hear that there is no scope for it in India. Is it true? If it's so, will this condition improve in the next five years? What are the career prospects? Which dual degree with biotech is good and what's the advantage of an honours degree over a normal degree?

Mini

Dear Mini,

No profession goes “dead” at any time. The demand for professionals goes up and down every few years in each field, and that is why it is necessary to select a career in which you have both interest and talent. Then, even if the demand is low sometimes, you will be able to sail through without difficulty. Those who are proficient and passionate can make money in any field that they choose. In biotechnology, the engineers will always have an upper hand over pure science degree students, unless you are keen on doing only research or teaching – in which case you will need to study up to a PhD. Think about why you wish to select biotechnology, and which area of biotechnology fascinates you – microbiology, biochemistry or genetics. Explore and then take a decision. Under NEP, all degrees are converted into four-year courses. Select any college which has a steady and long-term reputation.

Dear Sir,

I'm studying commerce in Class 12, with computer science, business, economics and accountancy. I'm confused about my degree—whether to pursue BCA or BBA. Which course can be rewarding in terms of earning?

Chethan M

Dear Chethan,

Earning is assured if you are good at your work and have the required skills in the field you have chosen. BCA is all about computers and their applications in different areas. BBA will give you a good foundation on all aspects of the corporate world and will help you to decide if you wish to get into marketing, finance management, human resources, organisational behaviour, business analytics etc. You have a long time to decide about your PG as UG degrees are being converted into four-year courses. Evaluate yourself and decide about your degree based on whether you would like to be in the world of computers and software, or whether you would like to expand and get exposure to management.

Dear Sir,

Now I am a first-year computer science engineering student. Nowadays, layoffs around the world are making me nervous. Also, I have an eyesight of -4. Will my eyes get affected if I continue in this field?

Anonymous

Dear student,

Please get an eye check-up done by a qualified ophthalmologist and ask him whether being in the computer science field will have any effect on your eyesight. If you get a clearance from the doctor, then you can continue in computer science. Layoffs and recessions will happen in every field now and then, don’t get influenced by what is happening currently. If you are good at your work and keep yourself updated with the latest techniques, you will do well in the long run, as your career will span 40-50 years. If you need to drop out, ensure that whatever other course you are taking up matches your skills and aptitude.

Dear Sir,

My daughter has cleared her Class 12 board exams and is interested in chemistry

and biology. What kind of jobs or careers can she have?

Kannan Parthasarathy

Dear Kannan,

Microbiology has applications in health, pharmacy, agriculture, environment and many other allied fields. After a basic degree in Microbiology, she can explore the above to do a Masters. Medical microbiologists study the effect of microbes and infections on the human body, those in pharmacy work on the development of medicines, agriculture needs manufacturing of microbial fertilisers and algae, and there is a vast growing requirement of microbiologists in ecology, environment and sustainability. By the time she comes to her final year, she can decide on the specialisation.