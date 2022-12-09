Reputed open universities can be as good as regular ones

Dear Sir,

My daughter is a BBA graduate who is placed in a CRM company. What's the best way to perceive higher education either through correspondence/ weekend classes? If pursuing after two years, what are the best courses to do? What's the best option for a passion or a course related to work?

Sudha

Dear Sudha,

Let her focus on learning at work, take up different responsibilities, and evaluate the type of work that suits her most. If she is enjoying her job and is learning, once she identifies her field of interest, she can do an open course online, which is short-duration and free, to get a deeper understanding. After two years, the best course for her would be the one that she wants to make her long-term career. One need not separate passion and course-related work, there is always a possibility of combining the two. If she keeps exploring and narrowing down based on a combination of interests and abilities, she will be able to figure it out.

Dear Sir,

What are the prospects of studying various courses in open universities in India? Will private sector employers consider them equivalent to regular courses? I have opted for a master’s degree in political science from KSOU. Please guide.

Suvarna K P

Dear Suvarna,

Open university courses can be as good as regular classroom ones, provided you simultaneously take up work in the same field and gain experience. A combination of practical and theoretical knowledge will get you a good career. Private employers look for your abilities and what you can deliver. Government and Public Sector employers give equal importance to distance learning, online or classroom courses from recognised universities.

Dear Sir,

I have completed BA with three optional subjects (Kannada, history, political science) from a government first-grade college. I could not continue my studies due to personal constraints for three years. Now I want to study public administration at the PG level. How to apply for the course? Should I appear for the entrance test?

Shankarananda

Dear Shankarananda,

Be sure that a post-graduation in Public Administration will get you a career that you are looking for on a long-term basis. If yes, then you can shortlist various universities in your area that offer this course. Each institution has different entrance procedures, and the details are available on their websites.

Dear Sir,

I am a Physics graduate. I want to study MSc at central university. How to apply for a seat? How do these universities allot seats? Do the candidates have an option for selecting the state?

Shraddha Kulvekere

Dear Shraddha,

45 Central Universities all over the country admit students through Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission in UG and PG courses. There is a quota for candidates from the home state and also an all-India ranking. Details of the test, which is generally held in May every year, are available on cucet.nta.nic.in and more information on various Central Universities can be obtained from www.education.gov.in

(Ali Khwaja is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru. Send in your queries to us at dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with ‘Study in India’ in the subject line.)