What after SSLC?

The results of the SSLC examination were out recently. This is the time students must make the most important decision of their life — choosing a career that will last for the rest of their life ideally.

For a long-time, students have been practising a system of choosing a course first and then trying to settle down in a career. However, many of them are confused about selecting a career, even after completing a postgraduation degree.

Take, for instance, the case of Nirmal, who, after doing MTech, was confused between options of an industry job, pursuing a PhD or a government job through competitive exams. There are also examples of students completing a particular course and finding a lack of demand from recruiters.

In the Indian scenario, students are being pushed to predetermined Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses, irrespective of their passion. Years ago, I met Arun, a bright boy keen on making a career as a chef, when I was counselling at a prestigious college. Despite my recommendation to his parents, to consider his passion and allow him to become a chef, Arun was forced into an engineering course. Deeply disappointed, Arun went into depression and failed in the first two semesters. When they realised their decision was wrong, their parents admitted Arun to a chef course.

Such situations can be avoided if a career plan is made first and then a course is chosen. Also, the practice of seeking a science stream for high scoring students, and a commerce or arts stream for others is unscientific and detrimental to their long-term career prospects.

How to make a career plan?

A career plan must be made, ideally after completing SSLC or an equivalent board exam, before deciding on a stream in PUC course. While, the process of making a career plan, is explained in the accompanying table, the following are the important stages.

Self-evaluation: Ask probing questions to understand strengths, interests, passion and aptitude. You may also take an online aptitude test or consult a career counsellor.

Career choice: In line with your aptitude, choose a career with long-term prospects.

Family needs: Considering family challenges, values and needs, make a career plan with short-term and long-term objectives. Ensure goals are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound (SMART goals).

Course choices: Based on career choice, decide the courses to be done up to postgraduation/doctorate level.

Acquire skills: To build a strong career, it’s necessary to build your personality and add career-related skills to enhance your potential. Do this periodically, to stay competitive in the employment market.

Due to globalisation, technological advances and changing consumer preferences, career and course options have changed too. Jobs which are in demand today didn’t exist a few years back, and some jobs of today will not exist tomorrow. Therefore, future jobs will be radically different, needing various skillsets and knowledge. To be successful in your personal life, a strong career is crucial. Therefore, plan your career, execute it and be the architect of your life.

(The author is a management and career consultant)