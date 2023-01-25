World-class education in India can decrease exodus

Every student aspires to lead a fulfilling life and pursue a career in a field of interest. Some may choose foreign education to explore new opportunities. While the quality of education is a key motivator, future work opportunities, international exposure, networking, safety, course options and quality of life are other reasons. However, student outflow leads to brain drain, reducing the pool of talented resources in the country. There is a need to offer students the greatest possible study infrastructure to reduce migration. Here are some ways to motivate students to study in India.

Cutting-edge facilities

Indian institutions need to build state-of-the-art facilities and upgrade the curriculum by including training courses. These training courses can range from communication and interpersonal skills to management and technology. Moreover, the use of cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D printing, adaptive learning algorithms, robotics, live streaming, etc., to deliver the courses can help students learn faster and perform better.

Personalised guidance

After understanding individual student characteristics, institutions must offer differentiated programs to meet the student’s needs as per their talents and interests. This will give even the seemingly disadvantaged students a chance to transform their academic and career trajectories.

Flexible admissions

Stringent entrance examinations make students prefer to study overseas. They feel there is uncertainty in securing seats, and to avoid the hassle involved, many students, even with high scores, decide to give Indian institutions a miss. Colleges must have flexible admission criteria that favour students.

Teaching methodology

Currently, the Indian education system focuses on theoretical teaching and learning. The curriculum needs to balance theoretical and practical knowledge. Foreign institutions also emphasise personality development, intending to keep students engaged.

Indian universities must upgrade their teaching methodology and focus on the student’s holistic development instead of a one-way teaching style. Faculties should be available for consultation outside the classroom to establish a better connection and learning environment between students and teachers.

Acceptance of degrees

Students seek degrees that are valued and accepted across the globe. Indian institutions must restructure their curriculum and apply for certifications and accreditations to build a global reputation. This will increase the acceptability of their degrees and improve students’ prospects in their professional journey. Moreover, they must focus on hiring the best faculty members and have access to rich global resources.

Promoting part-time work

Many students aspire to study in first-world nations like New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, the US, and the UK. It is because these countries promote the culture of part-time jobs and training while studying. Such a system allows students to explore their areas of interest, strengths, and talents. Additionally, it provides financial independence, enabling them to learn on the job and along the path to what it takes to get a job done.

The Indian education system must also incorporate the culture of part-time jobs and training to sharpen the student’s skills and widen their horizon with exposure to the real corporate world. They must offer training in specialised courses, such as digital marketing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, ethical hacking, cybersecurity, etc.

Job opportunities

The wide career and employment opportunities available post the completion of an international degree attract many students to pursue education abroad. The well-structured placement cells and programs offer good opportunities. It is a popular means for Indian students to advance their careers.

To decrease exodus to international destinations, Indian institutions must enhance and widen their employment opportunities, giving students a chance to find jobs at home and abroad.

(The author is the chancellor of a Mumbai-based university)