Paris: A walk to remember

It was raining in Paris when I landed there, unlike Paris and quite like London, with showers drenching us unpredictably and the sky a dull grey. But the moment I entered the city, the fleeting sight of trees, old vintage buildings, cafes and streets brought back to me the warmest thoughts of my first visit to Paris.

My first stop in Paris was The Louvre. It made me realise how much beauty and love exists in this beautiful city.

Paris is a city that grows on you. It’s not what you see here, rather it’s what you experience here that stays with you.

Like Thomas Jefferson said, “A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.”

There’s so much to do in Paris; there’s opera, theatre, Moulin Rouge shows; there’s Tuileries Garden,s, Versailles Palace, Arc de Triomphe, Champ Elysees, The Latin Quarter, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral that is going through a renovation for the damage that it had suffered recently. There is art on every street and corner of Paris, and there are art lovers, too. And then there is River Seine that flows through the heart of the city.

A cruise of River Seine is a must if you wish to get some wonderful Instagrammable clicks of Eiffel Tower, especially in the night.

Montmartre is one place anyone would love to visit. As you walk through the streets of Montmartre, you finally reach the Sacre Couer Church, whose

stairs offer the most stunning view of the city.

The corner shops and their warm waffles and crepes, the rich aroma of coffee emanating from the cafes that dot the streets, the musicians playing instruments and singing, the fashion boutiques invoking the fashionista in you, the theatrical performances that leave you awe-struck... these are the experiences that you collect and live in Paris.

Paris certainly leaves you intoxicated. It does grow on you.