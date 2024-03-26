After Gemini gaffes, Google's AI search engine results now direct users to shady websites

After facing flak over its faulty Gemini image generator, Google's other AI product Search Generative Experience (SGE) has come under the scanner.

The USP of the Google SGE is that it is capable of answering queries on complex topics in the form of pointers or summaries for easy understanding. It also provides relevant website links for users to get more information.

Now, reports have come stating that SGE is offering unreliable answers and directing users to shady websites that contain malware.

Independent Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) consultant Lily Ray took to X (formerly Twitter) to flag the issues in Google's SGE. In the comments section, X users concurred with screenshots.