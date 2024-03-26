After Gemini gaffes, Google's AI search engine results now direct users to shady websites

After facing flak over its faulty Gemini image generator, Google's other AI product Search Generative Experience (SGE) has come under the scanner.
The USP of the Google SGE is that it is capable of answering queries on complex topics in the form of pointers or summaries for easy understanding. It also provides relevant website links for users to get more information.
Now, reports have come stating that SGE is offering unreliable answers and directing users to shady websites that contain malware.
Independent Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) consultant Lily Ray took to X (formerly Twitter) to flag the issues in Google's SGE. In the comments section, X users concurred with screenshots.
Cybercriminals have used devious SEO techniques to get their compromised websites indexed on Google and come on top of search results. Also, Google's SGE is taking information from these sites and redirecting unaware users to fraudulent websites. The latter looks similar to the original website with familiar logos and typefaces.
So far, Google has not responded to the media about the cybersecurity issues of SGE yet.
However, it does mention that the AI-powered SGE is an experimental feature at the top of search results. So, PC and smartphone users are advised to exercise caution using the SGE feature of Google Search.
For important work or school projects, be sure to cross-check the SGE answers with other known reliable websites. Also, to be on the safe side, install anti-virus application softwares on your devices for early detection of malware and thwart other cyber threats.
(Published 26 March 2024, 08:00 IST)