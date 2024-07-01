After Gmail, Google brings Gemini AI to Messages app for Android phones

Google has begun rolling out the much-awaited generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot Gemini to Messages app.

Last week, Google introduced the Gemini AI feature to Gmail, Google Docs, Drive and several other productivity apps. But, it is limited to premium subscribers and business enterprise customers only.

However, the Gemini AI feature for the Messages app will be available to regular Android phone users. Currently, it supports the English language in 165 countries, and French only in Canada.

Note: Gemini AI is being rolled out in phases and will take some time to reach all eligible phones worldwide. Also, the device should have a minimum of 6GB RAM.

Also, chat with Gemini AI is not end-to-end encrypted. Only the conversation between two private individuals is encrypted in the Messages app on Android phones.