After Gmail, Google brings Gemini AI to Messages app for Android phones

Google has begun rolling out the much-awaited generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot Gemini to Messages app.
Last week, Google introduced the Gemini AI feature to Gmail, Google Docs, Drive and several other productivity apps. But, it is limited to premium subscribers and business enterprise customers only.
However, the Gemini AI feature for the Messages app will be available to regular Android phone users. Currently, it supports the English language in 165 countries, and French only in Canada.
Note: Gemini AI is being rolled out in phases and will take some time to reach all eligible phones worldwide. Also, the device should have a minimum of 6GB RAM.
Also, chat with Gemini AI is not end-to-end encrypted. Only the conversation between two private individuals is encrypted in the Messages app on Android phones.
Here is how to chat with Gemini on the Messages app:
Step 1: On your Android phone, open the Google Messages app.
Step 2: Tap Start chat; at the top of the list, you will find Gemini with a star icon and tap on it.
For the first time, follow any on-screen instructions.
Step 3: Enter your question or prompt.
The first time you chat with Gemini, you can explore different conversations. Just tap on suggestion above the message field.
Also, there is an option to add a photo to the prompt. Just tap the Show Attach Media option >> select the image and ask a query related to it. And, tap Send message.
With Gemini, users can ask for any historical facts, news, or jokes. Users can ask Gemini AI to suggest ideas for their kid's birthday theme or for tips on must-have essentials for family trips during the monsoon season, among other things.
Also, users can seek help from Gemini AI to draft messages or invitations for a party to friends.
For more complicated tasks, users can install the dedicated Gemini AI app on Android phones from the Google Play Store.
Published 01 July 2024, 07:31 IST