AI causes real harm. Let's focus on that over the end-of-humanity hype

With OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT (and Microsoft’s incorporation of the tool into its Bing search) late last year, text synthesis machines have emerged as the most prominent AI systems. Large language models such as ChatGPT extrude remarkably fluent and coherent-seeming text but have no understanding of what the text means, let alone the ability to reason. (To suggest so is to impute comprehension where there is none, something done purely on faith by AI boosters.) These systems are instead the equivalent of enormous Magic 8 Balls that we can play with by framing the prompts we send them as questions such that we can make sense of their output as answers.