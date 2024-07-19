Microsoft outage impacting services worldwide: All you need to know

Microsoft has announced an investigation into the Azure cloud server outage in the US and other parts of the world.
The outage caused temperary grounding of flights of low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines.
"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," the company said on X.
Now, the ground stop has been lifted, and the company is in the process of resuming flight operations.
In India, SpiceJet and Akasa Airlines too faced difficulties. Most of the passengers were unable to do their web checkin online.
#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We…— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024
"Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable," Akasa Airlines said in a statement.
#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence…— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024
Currently, the affected airlines are doing manual check-ins and boarding processes at the airports.
Down under, Sydney Airport in Australia is facing service outage. It has requested the passenger to leave home early to avoid delays.
"A global technical outage has impacted some airline operations and terminal services. Flights are currently arriving and departing however there may be some delays throughout the evening. We have activated our contingency plans and deployed additional staff to our terminals. If you're travelling today make sure you leave plenty of time to come to the airport and check with your airline regarding the status of your flight," Syndney Airport posted the message on X.
"CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm that services numerous industries, was down across parts of the world Friday morning, halting news broadcasts and grounding flights," reported reported.
"I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon. Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies," said the office of Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness on X.
Even Microsoft 365, which offers access to Word, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, Intune, PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Defender, Viva Engage and other productivity tools has become inaccessible to clients around the world, including major cities across India.
Heatmap showing Microsoft 365 outage in major cities across India.
Credit: Downdetector
The Microsoft 365 service health status reads-- "Users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".
