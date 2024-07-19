Microsoft outage impacting services worldwide: All you need to know

Microsoft has announced an investigation into the Azure cloud server outage in the US and other parts of the world.

The outage caused temperary grounding of flights of low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines.

"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," the company said on X.

Now, the ground stop has been lifted, and the company is in the process of resuming flight operations.

In India, SpiceJet and Akasa Airlines too faced difficulties. Most of the passengers were unable to do their web checkin online.