Amazon unveils all-new Kindle Colorsoft, Scribe series e-readers

<p>US-based technology major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon</a> launched new Kindle e-reader with a colour display and a fresh iteration of entry-level Kindle, Kindle Scribe and Paperwhite.</p><p>Kindle Colorsoft is Amazon's first e-reader with a colour display. It has a 7.0-inch screen with a pixel density of 150 ppi (pixels per inch) and high colour contrast. It also supports a black-and-white colour mode with a pixel density of 300 ppi. The Kindle Colorsoft offers the flexibility to adjust the font and supports 16-level grayscale (Note: Greyscale is a series of tones that range from black to white).</p><p>It boasts of new light guide with nitride LEDs. It works with Amazon's custom algorithms to enhance the colour and increase the brightness without washing out details.</p><p>With a full charge, it can last for eight weeks. It supports both wired and wireless charging. It will be available in 32GB for $279.99 (approx. Rs 23,537).</p><p>The new Kindle Scribe (2024) replaces the first-generation Scribe, which was launched in 2022.</p><p>It features a big 10.2-inch display with a built-in light source and has a pixel density of 300 ppi and glare-free technology. It supports a Premium Pen stylus (6.4-inch), which comes with a retail box.</p>.<p>It comes with Active Canvas, a first-of-its-kind in-book writing feature. Whenever the inspiration strikes, he/she can open Active Canvas and start writing.</p><p>Also, there is a built-in AI-powered notebook that enables the users to quickly summarise pages and pages of notes into concise bullets in a script font that can be easily shared directly from the notebook tab.</p><p>the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kindle-e-reader">Kindle e-reader</a> also offers an option to refine the raw hand-written notes into a script font, so it become legible while maintaining the look and feel of handwriting.</p><p>Amazon will soon release an update with a new option that allows users to write notes in the side panel and easily hide them when they are done. Kindle Scribe (2nd gen) comes in three storage sizes —16GB, 32GB, and 64GB—and prices start at $399.99 (around Rs 33,625).</p>.<p>The new Kindle Paperwhite (12th gen) comes with a 7-inch glare-free display with a pixel density of 300 ppi and an auto light adjusting feature. It is said to support faster (25 per cent) response time in terms of page turns.</p><p>With a full charge, it can last for 12 weeks of battery life. It comes in two storages-- 16GB and 32GB-- with prices starting at $159.99 (roughly Rs 13,449).</p> .<p>The regular Kindle (11th gen) comes in a compact 6-inch screen with glare-free technology, 94 nits peak brightness and a pixel density of 300 ppi. It comes in 16gB storage and with a full charge, it can last for six weeks. Its prices start at $109.99 (approx. Rs 9,246).</p>.<p>All the new Kindle devices will be initially made available in select markets including the US later this month.</p><p>There is no official word on when the new Kindle devices will be rolled out in India yet.</p>