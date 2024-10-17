Home
Amazon unveils all-new Kindle Colorsoft, Scribe series e-readers

Kindle Colorsoft boasts of new light guide with nitride LEDs. It works with Amazon's custom algorithms to enhance the colour and increase the brightness without washing out details.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:55 IST

Kindle Colorsoft series.

Kindle Colorsoft series.

Credit: Amazon

Kindle Scribe (2nd Gen).

Kindle Scribe (2nd Gen).

Credit: Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen).

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen).

Credit: Amazon

Kindle (11th Gen).

Kindle (11th Gen).

Credit: Amazon

Published 17 October 2024, 10:55 IST
