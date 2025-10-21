<p>Vivo has announced to launch of the all-new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update to several of its Android phones starting in November.</p><p>The new OriginOS 6 comes with new refreshing user interface inspired by Android 16's Material-3 Expressive UI. It will offer dynamic glow, ambient light and gradient glow options.</p><p>While gradient blur adds depth, the dynamic glow and system ambient lighting respond subtly to touch, giving each swipe and tap a natural sense of movement and lively animation.</p>.Android 16: Samsung rolls out One UI 8 to Galaxy S, A, Z foldables and tablets [complete list] .<p>The Android 16 update will also feature Origin Island, similar to the Dynamic Island feature we see on iPhones. This animation around the front camera will offer real-time updates on services such as live scores of Cricket matches on the sports app, real-time estimated time of arrival of food delivery, ETA of cabs, and more.</p><p>With the new glance feature, OriginOS 6 turns the lockscreen into a living, useful surface with animated wallpapers and Flexible Clock controls. </p>.<p>The new OriginOS 6 will also improve copy-paste tasks effortlessly than before. Also, with the new Vivo Office Kit, users can make good use of the phone mirror option to control the PC or Mac — such as drag photos, copy text, or move files as if it’s one big screen.</p><p>It also brings the One Tap Transfer feature, where users can instantly transfer files between two devices, including to Apple devices, with less hassle.</p>.<p>The new OriginOS 6 also introduces a user privacy feature called Private Space. It offers an option to create an isolated space on the phone, separate from the main home screen. Users can switch with a swipe or different fingerprint, and instantly, the work apps, sensitive documents, or personal files live in a secure vault.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p><strong>List of the devices eligible for Android 16-based OriginOS 6:</strong></p><p>In early November, the company plans to roll out OriginOS 6 to X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, XFold 5, and V60. In mid-November, the older X100 Pro, X100 and XFold 3 Pro will get the Android 16 update.</p><p>In the following month, Vivo plans to deploy the OriginOS 6 to V-series phones- V60e, V50, V50e and select T series handsets-- T4 Ultra, T4 Pro, and T4R 5G by mid-December 2025.</p><p>In early 2026, older phones including X90, X90 Pro, V40, V40 Pro, V40e, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, T4 5G, T4x 5G. T3 Ultra, T3 Pro 5G, and T3 5G will get the OriginOS 6 update.</p><p>Even Y series phones-- Y400 Pro 5G, Y400 5G, Y300 5G, Y200 Pro 5G, Y200 5G, Y200e 5G, Y100, Y100A, Y58 5G, Y39 5G and more Vivo phones will get Android 16 update before the end of June 2026.</p>.Gemini AI: How to use Gen AI writing tool on Gboard keypad on Android phones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>