Samsung has announced the new Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 update to its Galaxy phones.

It brings several new features, enhanced device management and improved security for Samsung phones.

With the new Photos Assist update, users can edit photos using Photo Assist features continuously, without needing to save each iteration. When finished, they can easily review all the creations in edit history and pick their favourites to keep.

It also brings enhancement to Quick Share. Once given the permission, the phone can recognise people (via facial recognition) in photos and intuitively suggest sending them directly to those particular contacts.

With the new Audio Broadcast feature, the phone will be able to seamlessly pair with Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio-supported devices nearby using Auracast. In addition to audio from media sources, users can now broadcast their voice using their Galaxy phone's built-in microphone. It will work like a walkie-talkie and will be ideal for group situations like tours or events.

The new update brings the Storage Share feature. The device will be able to show files from other companion Galaxy devices — including tablets and PCs — directly in the My Files app. It also allows users to access their phone's files from other Samsung devices, including their TV.

Another notable new feature is the Theft Protection. It promises to keep phones and their data secure in the case of lost/misplaced or stolen. For additional protection, Failed Authentication Lock automatically locks the screen if there are too many failed attempts to verify identity by fingerprint, PIN or password. At random times, the phone will do an 'Identity check', adding an extra layer of security to protect the data.

To experience the new features first-hand, interested Samsung phone users can apply for the OneUI 8.5 beta programme via the Samsung Members app.

The One UI 8.5 beta program is now available to Galaxy S25 series users in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US.