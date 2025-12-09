Menu
technology

Android 16: Samsung One UI 8.5 brings anti-theft security and new features

With Auracast feature, users can broadcast their voice using their Galaxy phone’s built-in microphone. It will work like a walkie-talkie and will be ideal for group situations like tours or events.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 12:48 IST
Comments
Samsung unveils new features of upcoming OneUI 8.5 update.

Credit: Samsung

Storage Share feature.

Credit: Samsung

Published 09 December 2025, 12:48 IST
