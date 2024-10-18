Apple Arcade: Hello Kitty Island Adventure to celebrate 50th anniversary with special in-game event

<p>Hello Kitty is a popular Japanese fictional cartoon created to sell kids' toys and merchandise. It was created in 1974 and made its appearance in the following year.</p><p>The fictional protagonist Kitty White of Hello Kitty was created by Yuko Shimizu. It is currently designed by Yuko Yamaguchi and owned by the Japanese company Sanrio.</p><p>Since its debut in 1975, it has gained popularity worldwide. Also, it has been turned into animation and even a game '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/hello-kitty-island-adventure-game-gets-good-response-on-apple-arcade-2663683">Hello Kitty Island Adventure</a>' on mobiles and computers.</p><p>It should be noted that Hello Kitty is now a children's ambassador for UNICEF in 1983 and an ambassador of tourism for the Japanese government.</p><p>For today’s generation of children, Hello Kitty Island Adventure offers an interactive world filled with fun activities that celebrate kindness and friendship.</p>.Vampire Survivors+, new Temple Run gaming titles join Apple Arcade.<p>The globally acclaimed Hello Kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure game on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple-arcade">Apple Arcade</a> is bringing an in-game event on October 19. Players will new option to customise the party with special anniversary outfits, cute furniture, and foods that reflect Hello Kitty’s aesthetic.</p><p>In a related development, other gaming titles on Apple Arcade are readying to bring news and updates, as the Halloween festival (October 30) gets closer.</p><p>Most notable gaming titles such as Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Jetpack Joyride+, Crayola Adventures, A Slight Chance of Sawblades+, LEGO DUPLO WORLD+, Disney Coloring World+, Japanese Rural Life Adventure, Castle Crumble and Simon’s Cat - Story Time are slated to bring new in-game events to improve the user experience ahead of the festive season.</p>.Apple Watch Series 10 review: Slimmer, bigger and better than ever.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>