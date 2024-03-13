Apple Arcade to welcome five new games in April

Since its launch in 2019, Apple Arcade has grown big. It now houses more than 250 quality games exclusively for Apple device owners.

Next month, the Cupertino-based company is slated to introduce five new titles including Crossy Road Castle, SEGA's Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Solitaire Stories, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, and Sago Mini Trips+.

In April, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is set to debut on Apple Arcade. It is a popular Japanese matching puzzle game. It has 24 playable characters and offers real-time multiplayer battles with up to four players.