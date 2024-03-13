Apple Arcade to welcome five new games in April

Since its launch in 2019, Apple Arcade has grown big. It now houses more than 250 quality games exclusively for Apple device owners.
Next month, the Cupertino-based company is slated to introduce five new titles including Crossy Road Castle, SEGA's Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Solitaire Stories, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, and Sago Mini Trips+.
In April, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is set to debut on Apple Arcade. It is a popular Japanese matching puzzle game. It has 24 playable characters and offers real-time multiplayer battles with up to four players.
Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop by SEGA.
Developed by PikPok, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ is also a puzzle game. Here, players just have to swipe and match the same coloured condos to score points and feed the insatiable monsters.
Sago Mini Trips+ game is developed by Sago Mini. It is tailor-made for kids (three and up age group). Players have to sail through exotic locations with their Sago Mini friends. Also, it doesn't need an internet connection to play the game.
Sago Mini Trips+ by Sago Mini.
Also, Apple is bringing two Vision Pro-compatible games--Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories to Arcade.
To play Crossy Road Castle on the Vision Pro, players have to use hand gestures to climb an endlessly spinning tower as high as they can with up to four friends across Apple devices.
Solitaire Stories offers players an all-new way to play card games on the Vision Pro. Users can play with pinching gestures and move cards on a 3D personal card table anywhere.
Solitaire Stories by Red Games Co
Apple added that several existing games such as Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit will get new updates with new levels to play in April.
(Published 13 March 2024, 15:45 IST)