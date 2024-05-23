Apple brings new features to Maps, Wallet ahead of Paris Olympics

Just two months before the Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11), Apple has announced new value-added feature updates to its Maps and Wallet apps.

To help tourists have a pleasant stay in Paris, Apple is collaborating with local travel company Île-de-France Mobilités to offer digital transit passes 'Navigo cards' on the Wallet app to move around the city on public mass transit vehicles.

With the Navigo card option in Apple Wallet, users no longer need to visit a ticket vending machine or reload a Navigo card at retailers.