Apple brings new features to Maps, Wallet ahead of Paris Olympics

Just two months before the Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11), Apple has announced new value-added feature updates to its Maps and Wallet apps.
To help tourists have a pleasant stay in Paris, Apple is collaborating with local travel company Île-de-France Mobilités to offer digital transit passes 'Navigo cards' on the Wallet app to move around the city on public mass transit vehicles.
With the Navigo card option in Apple Wallet, users no longer need to visit a ticket vending machine or reload a Navigo card at retailers.
Navigo Cards for traveling in Paris can now be added on Apple Wallet app.
Improvements to Apple Maps app
Apple will soon introduce Augmented Reality (AR) features to the Maps app. It will turn all iconic landmarks such as Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, Arc De Triomphe and others into colourful 3D renderings.
Apple Maps will offer 3D view of iconic landmarks of Paris.
It will also offer step-by-step walking directions in AR in Maps to help users get around unfamiliar areas. The users have to just raise their iPhone to scan surrounding buildings and Maps will show the easy-to-follow directions.
Apple Maps will offer transit details for tourists in Paris.
To bring awareness about French cultural history among tourists in Paris, the local administration has planned to set up temporary pop-up arenas and shops across the city.
To help new visitors find them, Apple will also bring special icons of such venues and pop-up locations on the Maps app.
Add to that, users can download Paris city maps from Apple Maps and use it navigate through the city without internet. This will greatly save money on expensive international data packs.
Published 23 May 2024, 13:13 IST