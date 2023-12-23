Apple explores AI deals with news publishers

Apple has opened negotiations in recent weeks with major news and publishing organisations, seeking permission to use their material in the company’s development of generative artificial intelligence systems, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

The technology giant has floated multiyear deals worth at least $50 million to license the archives of news articles, said the people with knowledge of talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations. The news organisations contacted by Apple include Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue and The New Yorker; NBC News; and IAC, which owns People, The Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens.

The negotiations mark one of the earliest examples of how Apple is trying to catch up to rivals in the race to develop generative AI, which allows computers to create images and chat like a human. The technology, which artificial intelligence experts refer to as neural networks, is built by using troves of photos or digital text to recognise patterns. By analysing thousands of cat photos, for instance, a computer can learn to recognise a cat.

Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Meta and other companies have released chatbots and other products built with the technology. The tools could change the way people work and generate billions of dollars in sales.

But Apple has been absent from the public discussion of AI. Its virtual assistant, Siri, has remained largely stagnant in the decade since its release.

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment. During a call with analysts last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple had work “going on” connected to AI but declined to elaborate.