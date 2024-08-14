Apple highlights accessibility features for users with disabilities in powerful new ad ahead of Paralympics 2024

The motivational video highlights the long-term collaboration with disability and athletic communities such as the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), which advocates adaptive sports for youth and adult athletes. CAF has collaborated closely with Apple to ensure the authenticity and impact of its products, features and storytelling.

Based on feedback from various medical associations and non-profit communities, Apple, over the years, has improve its products and make technology more accessible for people with disability.

Some of the value-added features include the Wheelchair Workouts for Workout app on Apple Watch. Magnifier + Point and Speak on iPhone, which enables blind and low vision users to point at text on nearby physical objects and have it read out loud. In the 'Relay' video the the swimmer with a vision disability was able to correctly identify the swim lane.

There is also AssistiveTouch on the Apple Watch, which helps users with an upper-body limb difference use the Apple Watch without touching the screen.

The Spoken Content feature on iPhone can read text out loud for blind and low-vision users.

Early next month, Apple is all set to bring new accessibility features to iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watches.

The most notable feature is eye tracking. Earlier users with vision disabilities needed to buy separate accessories to navigate through Apple iPhone and iPad.

Soon, Apple will enable eye tracking within the devices to perform tasks. It leverages on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities of the device and front camera to follow the eyes of the users to help them navigate through settings and switch between apps with less hassle.

With the Dwell Control feature in the accessibility section in the settings, users can activate each element and access additional functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures with just their eye movements.

Also, Apple will be introducing a new Vehicle Motion Cues feature to iPhone and iPad. It can help reduce motion sickness for passengers in moving vehicles.